September 2024

Thursday 5th September

UEFA Nations League
Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Sweden
Belarus 0 0 19:45 Bulgaria
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Estonia 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Luxembourg
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Croatia
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Liechtenstein
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Poland
Serbia 0 0 19:45 Spain
FIFA World Cup South American
Bolivia 0 0 21:00 Venezuela
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifying
Korea Republic 0 0 12:00 Palestine FT
Uzbekistan 0 0 15:00 Korea DPR
Iran 0 0 17:00 Kyrgyzstan
Iraq 0 0 17:00 Oman
Qatar 0 0 17:00 U.A.E.
Jordan 0 0 19:00 Kuwait
International Match
Vietnam 0 3 14:00 Football Union of Russia FT
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Kazakhstan U21 4 1 14:00 Malta U21 FT
Latvia U21 0 1 15:00 Norway U21 FT
Italy U21 6 0 15:45 San Marino U21
Croatia U21 1 0 16:00 Faroe Islands U21
Georgia U21 1 0 17:00 Moldova U21
Netherlands U21 0 0 19:00 Macedonia U21
Under-21 International
Hungary U21 0 1 16:45 Slovakia U21
League of Ireland Premier Division
Dundalk 0 0 19:45 St Patricks Athletic
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
Cook Islands 0 0 23:00 Tonga

