December 2020

Tuesday 8th December

UEFA Champions League
Lazio 0 0 17:55 Club Brugge
Zenit St. Petersburg 0 0 17:55 Borussia Dortmund
Home 16/5 14/5 Away 8/11
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Juventus
Home 21/20 11/4 Away 23/10
Chelsea 0 0 20:00 Krasnodar
Home 3/10 17/4 Away 9/1
Dynamo Kiev 0 0 20:00 Ferencvaros
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Istanbul Buyuksehir
Home 1/9 8/1 Away 18/1
RB Leipzig 0 0 20:00 Manchester United
Home 11/8 13/5 Away 9/5
Rennes 0 0 20:00 Sevilla
Sky Bet Championship
Coventry City 0 0 19:45 Luton Town
Home 6/5 23/10 Away 23/10
Huddersfield Town 0 0 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday
Home 6/4 11/5 Away 15/8
Millwall 0 0 19:45 Queens Park Rangers
Home 11/10 12/5 Away 5/2
Stoke City 0 0 19:45 Cardiff City
Home 8/5 11/5 Away 9/5
Swansea City 0 0 19:45 Bournemouth
Home 15/8 12/5 Away 7/5
Watford 0 0 19:45 Rotherham United
Home 8/15 16/5 Away 5/1
Sky Bet League Two
Grimsby Town 0 0 19:00 Newport County AFC
Home 7/2 5/2 Away 3/4
Scunthorpe United 0 0 19:00 Colchester United
Home 29/20 9/4 Away 7/4
Papa John's Trophy
Hull City 0 0 17:30 Crewe Alexandra
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 18:00 Arsenal U21
Oldham Athletic 0 0 18:00 Sunderland
Accrington Stanley 0 0 19:00 Manchester United U21
Cheltenham Town 0 0 19:00 Portsmouth
Exeter City 0 0 19:00 Northampton Town
Leyton Orient 0 0 19:00 Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United 0 0 19:00 West Ham United U21
Port Vale 0 0 19:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Salford City 0 0 19:00 Leicester City U21
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 19:00 Lincoln City
Cambridge United 0 0 19:45 Gillingham
Fleetwood Town 0 0 19:45 Blackpool
Home 7/5 9/4 Away 9/5
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 19:45 Norwich City U21
Oxford United 0 0 19:45 Forest Green Rovers
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 19:45 Manchester City U21
National League
Eastleigh P P 19:00 Wrexham
Postponed : Other
Hartlepool United 0 0 19:00 Kings Lynn Town
Sutton United 0 0 19:00 Chesterfield
Aldershot Town 0 0 19:45 FC Halifax
Altrincham P P 19:45 Woking
Postponed : Other
Barnet 0 0 19:45 Stockport County
Bromley 0 0 19:45 Yeovil Town
Dover P P 19:45 Solihull Moors
Postponed : Other
Macclesfield Town 0 0 19:45 Wealdstone
Notts County 0 0 19:45 Boreham Wood
Torquay United 0 0 19:45 Maidenhead United
Weymouth 0 0 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge
The FA Trophy
Marske Utd 0 0 19:00 Warrington Town
Basford United 0 0 19:30 Rushall Olympic
Needham Market 0 0 19:30 Leiston
Royston Town 0 0 19:30 Tamworth
AFC Rushden & Diamonds 0 0 19:45 Peterborough Sports
Ashton Utd 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Aveley 0 0 19:45 Hastings United
Biggleswade Town 0 0 19:45 Bedford Town
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 19:45 Connah's Quay Nomads
Coleshill Town 0 0 19:45 Matlock Town
Grantham 0 0 19:45 St Ives Town
Haringey Borough 0 0 19:45 Bishops Stortford
Hitchin Town 0 0 19:45 Mickleover Sports
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley
Kidsgrove Athletic 0 0 19:45 Stamford
Leatherhead 0 0 19:45 Felixstowe & Walton United
Lowestoft Town 0 0 19:45 Cheshunt
Marine 0 0 19:45 Hyde
Marlow 0 0 19:45 Nuneaton
Nantwich Town 0 0 19:45 Workington
North Leigh 0 0 19:45 Frome Town
Runcorn Linnets 0 0 19:45 Morpeth Town
St Neots Town 0 0 19:45 Kings Langley
Thame United 0 0 19:45 Bognor Regis Town
Uxbridge 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Welwyn Garden City 0 0 19:45 Hednesford
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 19:45 Chesham
Witton Albion 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
American MLS League
Seattle Sounders FC 3 2 02:30 Minnesota United FC FT
Belgian First Division A
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0 0 16:00 Mouscron-Peruwelz
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 19:45 Welling United
Concord Rangers 0 0 19:45 Bath City
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 19:45 Eastbourne Borough
Oxford City 0 0 19:45 St Albans
Tonbridge Angels 0 0 19:45 Chippenham Town
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Boston United
Brackley Town 0 0 19:45 Spennymoor Town
Chester FC 0 0 19:45 Hereford FC
Chorley 0 0 19:45 Guiseley
Leamington P P 19:45 Darlington
York City 0 0 19:45 Kettering Town
Northern Premier League
FC United of Manchester P P 19:45 Atherton Collieries
Lancaster City P P 19:45 Witton Albion
Nantwich Town P P 19:45 Hyde
Radcliffe P P 19:45 Lancaster City
Stafford Rangers P P 19:45 Stalybridge
Whitby Town P P 19:45 Scarborough Athletic
Southern Premier League
Hartley Wintney P P 19:30 Swindon Supermarine
Hayes & Yeading P P 19:45 Harrow Borough
Hendon P P 19:45 Metropolitan Police
Merthyr Town 0 0 19:45 Weston-s-Mare
Poole Town P P 19:45 Tiverton Town
Taunton P P 19:45 Yate
Truro City P P 19:45 Dorchester
Walton Casuals P P 19:45 Farnborough
Welsh Premier League
Cefn Druids 0 0 19:45 Caernarfon Town
Haverfordwest County 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
Newtown AFC P P 19:45 Penybont
Italian Serie B
Cremonese 2 2 14:00 Brescia FT
Pisa 0 0 16:00 Ascoli
Northern Irish Premiership
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 19:45 Portadown

