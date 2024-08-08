France 3-5 Spain (AET): Sergio Camello scores twice in extra-time to clinch gold medal for Spain

Spain beat France 5-3 after extra-time in an epic Olympic final to claim the gold medal in Paris.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta had dramatically pulled Thierry Henry's France level with a last-gasp penalty in normal time as the hosts battled back from 3-1 down to force an added 30 minutes at Parc des Princes.

But Spain super sub Sergio Camello struck twice in extra-time to deliver more glory for his country on the back of the Euro 2024 triumph in Germany.

It had all started so well for France, with Spain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas gifting an opener when he allowed Enzo Millot's shot to go through his hands and into the net.

Image: France's Enzo Millot gave the hosts an early lead

But Spain's response was stunning, with Fermin Lopez scoring twice and Alex Baena bending in a free-kick in a 10-minute blast which looked to have blown France away.

Image: Alex Baena put Spain in complete control in the first half with a fine free-kick

Henry's side showed great character, though, forcing Tenas into stunning saves to keep out Mateta and Manu Kone, who also headed against the bar. And that persistence eventually paid off with 11 minutes of normal time remaining when Maghnes Akliouche flicked in Michael Olise's free-kick to ignite the atmosphere in the French capital.

Image: France's Jean-Philippe Mateta's last-gasp penalty forced extra-time

And in stoppage time there was VAR drama, with ref Ramon Abatti pointing to the spot after seeing Benat Turrientes wrestle Arnaud Kalimuendo to the floor at a corner. Mateta kept his composure to level the match.

There was still time for Turrientes to hit the bar but in the end Spain's savvy prevailed in extra-time, with the Tokyo silver medallists soaking up French pressure before a classy pass from Adrian Bernabe rolled Camello in to put his side back in front before a breakaway wrapped up a first Olympic title for Spain since their home 1992 Barcelona Games.

Spain coach Denia reacts to dramatic win

Spain coach Santi Denia lauded the resilience of his side after the hard-fought victory.

"Such a long-suffering match deserved tears of joy. They have worked for 40 days as a family," he told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

"It was very evenly matched. France push you back, they play very well. It's down to small details that we won the match. We also did it with a lot of spirit."

