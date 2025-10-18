Fulham vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Craven CottageAttendance27,736.
Fulham 0-1 Arsenal: Leandro Trossard scores winner from a corner as Gunners go three points clear
Report and free match highlights as Arsenal beat Fulham to go three points clear of Man City at the top of the Premier League; Leandro Trossard scored the only goal; Liverpool, four points behind in third, face Man Utd live on Sky Sports on Sunday
Saturday 18 October 2025 20:16, UK
Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League as Leandro Trossard's goal from a corner clinched a hard-fought win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
A tight game was broken open by another Arsenal set-piece when Trossard bundled home from close range at the back post after Gabriel had flicked on Bukayo Saka's second-half delivery.
The goal was Arsenal's 50th from a corner since the start of the 2022/23 season. No other Premier League side has scored more than 34 in that timeframe, underlining their dead-ball threat.
Fulham, a bogey side for Arsenal having taken four points from the last two meetings at Craven Cottage, provided stiff resistance but struggled to create clear openings, with Harry Wilson spurning their best chances as they failed to register a shot on target.
Player ratings
Fulham: Leno (7), Castagne (7), Andersen (7), Cuenca (6), Sessegnon (6), Berge (6), Cairney (6), King (7), Wilson (6), Raul (7), Iwobi (6)
Subs: Diop (6), Kevin (6), Smith Rowe (6), Bassey (6), Traore (6)
Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Calafiori (7), Zubimendi (7), Rice (7), Eze (6), Saka (8), Trossard (7), Gyokeres (5)
Subs: Merino (6), Martinelli (6), Norgaard (n/a)
Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's best opportunities fell to the misfiring Viktor Gyokeres, who was twice denied by Bernd Leno, and also fired wastefully over on another occasion in the second half.
The Gunners also had a penalty overturned following a VAR check after Kevin had initially been adjudged to have fouled Saka.
Trossard's close-range corner goal proved sufficient in the end for the visitors, with the excellent Saka leading the charge at one end and Gabriel and William Saliba helping to secure a fifth clean sheet of the season at the other.
Liverpool will have the chance to cut the gap to one point at Anfield on Sunday, but it's Arsenal who have seized the early initiative in the title race. For Fulham, who lost Joachim Andersen to a first-half injury, a third consecutive loss leaves them 14th.
Arteta: We were tough and willing
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised his players' efforts, saying at his press conference: "The recent history wasn't in our favour. We wanted to change that like we did against Newcastle and West Ham at home.
"The first 10 to 15 minutes took us a while to get into the game and we lost some transitions. We managed the rest of the game much better. The more it dragged on, we were better and better.
"It's not comfortable. They didn't generate any big chances, but in the first half there were giveaways. Jimenez is a real threat. One-nil is not enough.
"If I have to describe the players, it's tough and very, very willing."
Saka: Our mentality is to win in any context
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka emphasised the significance of winning 1-0 against Fulham at a ground where the Gunners have struggled in recent seasons.
He told Sky Sports: "We believe. The mentality is simple - it's 'win in any context'. We showed it today - we started poor, and we won.
"It's significant for us. For others it might not be, but for a few years we've come here and not got the results we wanted. Everyone's really happy in the changing room with today.
"We've struggled with Newcastle away, West Ham and home, and now Fulham away. We're picking up points this season that we haven't in other seasons."
On his performance, he said: "I wanted to get the ball and make things happen. I grew into the game and had a good performance.
"At the start of the game I took some rubbish corners, but kept going and we got there in the end."
Arsenal's imperious defence
- Arsenal haven't faced a shot on target in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November of their last title-winning season in 2003/04, with the second game in that run also coming against Fulham.
- Arsenal have limited their opponents to fewer than 10 shots in seven consecutive Premier League games.
- The Gunners have only conceded three Premier League goals in eight games this season, two fewer than any other side. They have kept the most clean sheets, with five.