Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins scores as hosts miss penalty, score own goal and have Joachim Andersen sent off

Fulham imploded in the second half after Ollie Watkins scored on his 400th senior appearance to help Aston Villa move into the top four with a 3-1 victory.

Watkins netted a wonderful header just before the hour mark to put Villa in front before Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen was sent off and substitute Issa Diop turned into his own net just seconds after coming on - all within 10 minutes.

Fulham's afternoon had started perfectly with Raul Jimenez scoring his fourth Premier League goal in five games in just the fifth minute by capitalising on Pau Torres' failure to deal with Bernd Leno's long ball and firing a shot in off the right post.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (5), Andersen (5), Bassey (5), Robinson (5), Berge (5), Pereira (5), Traore (6), Smith Rowe (5), Iwobi (6), Jimenez (7).



Subs: Diop (5), Nelson, (6), Cairney (6), Wilson (6).



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Cash (6), Carlos (6), Pau (6), Digne (7), Ramsey (6), Onana (7), Tielemans (7), Bailey (6), Rogers (7), Watkins (8).



Subs: Philogene (4), Barkley (6), Duran (6), Buendia (n/a), McGinn (n/a).



Player of the Match: Ollie Watkins

However, Villa responded just four minutes later when Morgan Rogers' deflected shot from 25 yards wrong-footed Leno and found the net.

Fulham had the chance to regain the lead when VAR adjudged Matty Cash to have handled the ball in the area but Andreas Pereira telegraphed his tame penalty and allowed Emiliano Martinez to hold his effort.

Image: Emiliano Martinez celebrates after saving Andreas Pereira's penalty

Villa spurned a golden chance of their own just before the interval as Rogers side-footed with the goal gaping. The visitors, though, started on the front foot again with Leno making two sharp stops to keep out Andersen and then Jacob Ramsey.

But the Fulham goalkeeper could do little about Watkins' superb glancing header at a corner which grazed the underside of the crossbar as it went in and sparked Fulham's 10 minutes of madness.

Watkins tried to burst through on goal and drew a clumsy foul from Andersen, who was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Diop hacked Lucas Digne's low cross into the Fulham net with his first touch to compound the hosts' misery although both sides finished with 10 players as Villa substitute Jaden Philogene collected two late yellow cards.

Silva: We want to see consistency in refereeing decisions

Fulham manager Marco Silva said:

"It was not at all a good performance from us.

"It's a bit weird the way we conceded goals and we were not able to punish them in some moments as well. After the penalty I think I felt the team a bit more nervous. We were not playing at our best level and after the penalty even more."

On Andersen red card: "Against West Ham at home Adama Traore was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and was pushed from behind. That afternoon it was not a foul. All the explanations were it was a soft touch, not enough for him to go down.

"I would like to ask what type of touch that this one is. It was even softer than that one and this afternoon was a penalty against us. We just would like to see the consistency week-in, week-out for us to understand."

Jimenez becoming Fulham talisman after remarkable recovery

Image: Raul Jimenez celebrates after firing Fulham in front against Aston Villa

At long, long last Raul Jimenez has rediscovered his form of old.

The Fulham striker has scored 10 goals in his last 12 Premier League starts - as many as in his previous 58 beforehand.

His sharp finish to stun Aston Villa early on was reminiscent of the Jimenez who shone at Wolves before the sickening skull fracture that rocked his confidence.

Fulham have pace and guile in the final third but also a talisman striker who is every bit capable of scoring 20 goals this season.

It is a testament to the Mexican that he not only had the desire and bravery to continue playing after his injury but that he is now performing at his top level again.

David Richardson

Emery: Martinez is the best in the world

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said:

"I'm very proud of our mentality. We are trying to keep the same performances we had last year in the Premier League and be consistent, focusing on each match as strongly as possible, tactically, individually, in our mentality, and then enjoying as well and trying to compete in the Champions League.

"We needed today to play this match like we did, competing, and competing here against Fulham because they are in a very good moment, they have a very good coach, very good players, and always it's very difficult to beat them here.

"We did a fantastic job. And even if they scored one goal, even if they had a penalty, we were always in the same idea, playing with our game plan, focusing 100 per cent."

On Emi Martinez: "Emiliano Martínez is the best goalkeeper in the world and it means we need him in moments like today. I was sitting on the bench and I was dreaming he saved [the penalty] - and he did."

Villa set new record as adventure continues

Image: Amadou Onana celebrates after Aston Villa take a 3-1 lead at Fulham thanks to an Issa Diop own goal

Aston Villa are becoming an efficient winning machine after registering their best start to a Premier League season for 26 years.

How would Unai Emery's side cope with mixing Champions League football with a Premier League season? They are passing with flying colours so far.

And they have been doing it the hard away. Villa have rescued 10 points from losing positions this season, the joint most alongside Manchester City. They trailed Fulham after just five minutes.

There is a grittiness to Villa among their attractive and brave style. The mixture has meant they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 league games. But that won't bother their supporters, who are enjoying the ride of their lives.

David Richardson

