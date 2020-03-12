Fulham vs Brentford preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham face Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Joe Bryan missed out against his former club Bristol City last Saturday due to a hamstring injury and he could be out again for Fulham. Josh Onomah will be absent due to a knee problem, while Alfie Mawson is also out with a knee injury.

Terence Kongolo is sidelined for the rest of the season with a foot injury, while Harrison Reed was back in training last week and Maxime Le Marchand (back) is close to a return from a long-term foot injury.

Pontus Jansson could return to the heart of the Brentford defence after missing two months due to a hip injury. Mathias Jensen is still a few weeks away from a return to the squad after getting injured against Blackburn last month.

Sergi Canos returned to training recently as he recovers from a knee injury he sustained against Nottingham Forest in October. Kamohelo Mokotjo, Nikos Karelis, Ellery Balcombe and Marcus Forss remain on the injury list.

Recent form

Fulham's automatic-promotion hopes have been hampered by a run of just two wins in their last six games. Last time out they scraped a late 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Brentford ended a run of five games without a win by thumping Sheffield Wednesday 5-0 last Saturday at Griffin Park to boost their own slim hopes of finishing in the top two.

What the managers said...

Fulham's Scott Parker: "It's a massive game for us, a London derby against a team that's just behind us in the table, a team who when we played them earlier in the season put in a very good performance against us.

"I felt that day we were a little bit off it, but I think they were well worthy of the three points. They've done very well this year, so there's a big task ahead of us. There's always challenges ahead, and Friday will be that certainly."

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "Every game has its own history. But this game's important, it's a local derby. They're one of the best teams in the divisions and I'm looking forward to it."

Talking point: The race for the Golden Boot

While Fulham and Brentford will be going head to head to boost their promotion bids on Friday night, there is also an individual battle set to take place between Aleksandar Mitrovic (23 goals) and Ollie Watkins (22) for the Championship Golden Boot.

The ultimate goal for both will be to be playing in the Premier League next season, but to pick the individual gong, too, would be a nice addition.

Opta stats

Fulham have won just one of their last 18 home games against Brentford in all competitions (D10 L7), a 1-0 victory back in April 1990.

Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

This is the first London derby played on Friday the 13th in the Football League since August 2010, when Charlton Athletic won 3-1 away at Leyton Orient in League One.

Fulham have registered 506 sequences of 10+ passes in open play this season, 153 more than the next highest side which is Brentford (353).

Brentford have won just two of their last 10 away games in the Championship (D4 L4).

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the Championship's leading scorer this season (23 goals), has won more points with his goals than any other player in the competition in 2019-20 (23 pts won).

Prutton's prediction

I feel like I've said this a few times lately, but this is close to a must-win game for Fulham if they want to catch the top two. By Saturday lunchtime they could be nine or three points off West Brom - and nine points may just be too much with eight games to go.

Brentford got back to winning ways by thumping Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, but it's probably just about too late for them for automatic. At the very least they need to guarantee they finish in the top six. There should be goals in this one, so I'll go for a score draw.

David Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)