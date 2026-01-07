Fulham 2-1 Chelsea: Harry Wilson fires winner vs 10-man rivals as new Blues boss Liam Rosenior watches on at Craven Cottage

Liam Rosenior watched on as his new Chelsea side fell to a 2-1 defeat at local rivals Fulham, following a first-half red card for Marc Cucurella.

Liam Delap had given the visitors hope of salvaging a point with his first Premier League goal for Chelsea after Raul Jimenez's excellent header, but the in-form Harry Wilson found the bottom corner with the help of a deflection to grab Fulham the win and bragging rights over their neighbours.

Rosenior, who was sat in the stands at Craven Cottage, will now take over a team which has just one win in their past nine Premier League games.

He will have seen first-hand how ill-discipline continues to hold Chelsea back. Cucurella's sending off for hauling down Wilson was the team's seventh red of the season in all competitions and this was the third time they've lost a league game after going down to 10.

Rosenior will also have heard the disgruntlement of the club's supporters, who throughout the match chanted against Chelsea's hierarchy and sung for former owner Roman Abramovich.

Caretaker Calum McFarlane was unable to build on the last-gasp draw at Man City in his previous game in charge and hands over Chelsea sixth in the table. He will rue the red card, given Andrey Santos had hit the bar before Cucurella's foul - but the Spanish defender could have no complaints about the decision.

Fulham's win - inspired by the red-hot Wilson, who has nine goal involvements in his past 10 games - lifts them into the top half of the table.

