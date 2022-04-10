90'+3' Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range.

90'+2' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a cross.

88' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

88' Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

87' Hand ball by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

85' Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

85' Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

83' Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

83' Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

82' Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

81' Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

81' Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

81' Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

80' Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

80' Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

80' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

78' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

78' Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

77' Offside, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid tries a through ball, but Antonee Robinson is caught offside.

75' Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Neco Williams because of an injury.

74' Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Neeskens Kebano.

72' Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

72' Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

72' Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

69' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Neco Williams.

69' Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

68' Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

68' Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

66' Attempt blocked. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

66' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

65' Simon Moore (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

65' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

64' Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

64' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.

63' Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

62' Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

61' Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

61' Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

61' Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

61' Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

60' Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

59' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

58' Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

56' Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

56' Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

53' Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

53' Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

53' Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

52' Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

52' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

51' Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

51' Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

51' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.

48' Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry City).

47' Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

47' Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.

45' Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Nathaniel Chalobah.

Second Half begins Fulham 0, Coventry City 2.

45'+1' First Half ends, Fulham 0, Coventry City 2.

45' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Wilson.

44' Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neco Williams.

43' Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

42' Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

42' Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

42' Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).

41' Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

40' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

39' Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

39' Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

38' Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

34' Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

32' Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

32' Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

31' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Neco Williams.

30' Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

30' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.

28' Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

26' Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

26' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

24' Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 2. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

23' Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

23' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

22' Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.

22' Attempt blocked. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

20' Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 1. Michael Rose (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

19' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

19' Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah.

17' Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross following a set piece situation.

16' Hand ball by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

16' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

15' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

15' Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

14' Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14' Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

9' Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer following a set piece situation.

8' Hand ball by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

8' Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

7' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

7' Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

7' Jamie Allen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5' Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry City).

First Half begins.