Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Fulham vs Coventry City. Sky Bet Championship.

Craven Cottage.

Fulham 1

  • B Reid (82nd minute)

Coventry City 3

  • M Rose (20th minute)
  • V Gyokeres (24th minute)

Available to watch on the red button
goal icon

Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.

yellow_card icon

Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

yellow_card icon

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Josh Onomah (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

free_kick_won icon

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

offside icon

Offside, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid tries a through ball, but Antonee Robinson is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Neco Williams because of an injury.

substitution icon

Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Neeskens Kebano.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Neco Williams.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Antonee Robinson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

yellow_card icon

Simon Moore (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

yellow_card icon

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ian Maatsen.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Michael Rose (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.

free_kick_won icon

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry City).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fabio Carvalho (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.

substitution icon

Substitution, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid replaces Nathaniel Chalobah.

start icon

Second Half begins Fulham 0, Coventry City 2.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Fulham 0, Coventry City 2.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harry Wilson.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neco Williams.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

yellow_card icon

Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

free_kick_won icon

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

post icon

Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Neco Williams.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Simon Moore.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

goal icon

Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 2. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

corner icon

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

goal icon

Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 1. Michael Rose (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

free_kick_won icon

Neco Williams (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ian Maatsen (Coventry City).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Tim Ream.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Fulham).

free_kick_won icon

Jamie Allen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry City).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.