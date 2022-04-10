Fulham vs Coventry City. Sky Bet Championship.
Craven Cottage.
Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 3. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Tosin Adarabioyo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Goal! Fulham 1, Coventry City 2. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Offside, Fulham. Bobby De Cordova-Reid tries a through ball, but Antonee Robinson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Attempt saved. Neco Williams (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neco Williams.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid with a cross.
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neco Williams.
Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Allen.
Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt missed. Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 2. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
Goal! Fulham 0, Coventry City 1. Michael Rose (Coventry City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah.
Attempt missed. Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ian Maatsen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Attempt missed. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.