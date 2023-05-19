Fulham 2-2 Crystal Palace: Joel Ward scores late leveller after Aleksandar Mitrovic turned London derby on its head

Fulham's top-seven chances officially ended at former manager Roy Hodgson's hands as Joel Ward's late leveller secured a 2-2 draw for Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Palace took the lead with their first shot of the game, against the run of play, as Odsonne Edouard scored on the counter-attack following a Fulham corner.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson thought he was taking a half-time lead back to the changing rooms on his return to Craven Cottage, but his side showed a lapse of concentration with seconds to go until the interval.

Tyrick Mitchell clumsily fouled Harry Wilson in the box and Aleksandar Mitrovic, returning to the starting line-up after his eight-game ban for striking an official, was there to blast home an equaliser for the hosts.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic heads his second goal to give Fulham the lead against Crystal Palace

And minutes after Mitrovic missed a sitter in the seconds after half-time, the Serbian striker completed the comeback by heading home from Willian's free-kick, amid some poor marking from the visitors.

But Palace and Hodgson would have the last laugh as Ward tucked home on the second attempt after some poor Fulham marking from a free-kick themselves.

How a London derby grew into life

Mitrovic came back into the starting line-up for the first time since his lengthy ban for manhandling a referee in Fulham's FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester United - and got a welcome return as he needed treatment for an unintentional elbow from Joachim Andersen.

Team news Aleksandar Mitrovic came in for Carlos Vincius in Fulham's only change from last week's 2-0 win over Southampton.

Crystal Palace replaced the injured Wilfried Zaha - out for the rest of the season - with Odsonne Edouard.

But most of the first half was not so fierce. Fulham held plenty of the ball but lacked attacking impetus, with Tom Cairney seeing some early shots blocked.

Palace grew into the game and Bernd Leno had to smartly keep out an accidental own goal from both Issa Diop and Antonee Robinson in the same move - both Fulham defenders swiped wildly at Jordan Ayew's cross and needed their goalkeeper to punch away from close range.

But Palace took the lead with their first shot of the game - in a move which actually came from a Fulham corner.

The visitors cleared to Eberechi Eze, who went on a mazy run before slipping Edouard through on goal. The Palace striker took one look at Leno before finishing high into the Fulham goalkeeper's near post.

Image: Odsonne Edouard is congratulated by his team-mates

Palace looked all set to hang on to their lead, but then a lapse of concentration came with seconds remaining in the half. Mitrovic clipped the ball over the Palace defence to Wilson, who was felled by Mitchell as he tried to cut back inside.

Referee Josh Smith pointed straight to the spot, leaving Mitrovic to blast past Sam Johnstone easily.

It could have been better for the Serbian straight after the half, but he produced a huge miss with the goal gaping.

Mitrovic was found all alone at the back post from Harrison Reed's cross, but the Serbian inexplicably put the ball wide of goal.

But the Serbian would make amends on the hour mark, escaping his man at Willian's free-kick to blast home a header. It was the sixth goal Palace have conceded from a set piece in their last eight games.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic equalises for Fulham

Fulham could have made it 3-1 where it not for Johnstone's heroic save from Willian, the Palace goalkeeper superbly tipping a top corner effort over the bar.

But Palace came alive in the final 15 minutes. Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise both tested Leno with low efforts, before Issa Diop almost scored an own goal by nearly tapping in Jean-Philippe Mateta's cross.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6); Tete (8), Tosin (7), Diop (6), Robinson (5); Reed (7), Palhinha (6), Cairney (7); Wilson (6), Mitrovic (8), Willian (7)



Subs: Solomon (6), Decordova-Reid (6)



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (7); Ward (7), Andersen (7), Guehi (7), Mitchell (5); Doucoure (6), Hughes (6), Eze (7); Olise (7), Edouard (7), Ayew (6)



Subs: Mateta (7)



Player of the match: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

But moments later, Palace scored from a set piece of their own. Olise's low free-kick went all the way to the back post where it bounced off Antonee Robinson. Ward picked up on the loose ball and saw one effort saved by Leno, before tapping in the rebound.

Palace could have won it as Mateta was denied a one-on-one by a superb last-ditch challenge by Diop, before Olise curled wide of Leno's post with a fierce drive.

The final whistle ended up coming at a time where the supporters did not want the game to end. But both teams have endured a successful season.

Silva: People expected us to go down, it's a great season

Fulham manager Marco Silva:

"It was not good from both sides. Most of the time we had control of the game but with not good enough speed. They were waiting back for us and we expected that. We didn't create many many things, when we made mistakes, we made doubts on ourselves.

Image: Eberechi Eze controls the ball while under pressure from Willian

"Even when we started leading, we should have kept more of the ball and we started to lose balls. When you don't control game the way you like to do it, the game becomes broken. The game was not at our best level. We have to analyse the next one.

"It's been a great, great season. People predicted us to go down, the season has been brilliant. The players have been unbelievable. They try every single day to learn and improve, this is the main thing. I have to congratulate them again for what they have been doing this season.

"I know very well our players and his football club. The room is big to improve if you want to do steps forward. It's clear for us to analyse and make decisions. It has been incredible, all the aspects of football, the friendship, work rate and quality."

Hodgson: Very grateful for two ovations

Image: Roy Hodgson salutes the Fulham crowd

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson:

"We were playing the football we wanted to play. We looked very good in the last moments, from the disappointment of conceding in the last kick of the first half, then two nil down from Mitrovic's header. It was commendable the way they came back.

"It was a game both teams wanted to win, it didn't suggest it was an end-of-season game. It was very competitive, I can be satisfied with that in a difficult case to play. Loads of teams have come away from here with nothing.

"The ovation from both teams was incredible. I'm humbled by that really. I can't express how grateful I am as to have both sets of fans cheered my name. I had a wonderful time here at Fulham and a wonderful time at Palace over two spells. Two sets of fans recognising that is nice and giving you the accolade you can dream of or hope to get. A big day in my memory. I am honoured and flattered.

"No [there were no tears]. I will save the tears for more poignant moments."

What's next?

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 28 with every game kicking off at 4.30pm. Free match highlights will be published across Sky Sports' digital platforms shortly after full-time.

Fulham return to the scene of their FA Cup quarter-final heartbreak as they play Man Utd in their last game of the campaign. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace welcome relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park.