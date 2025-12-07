Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi heads in late winner to send Eagles soaring to fourth in Premier League

Marc Guehi's brilliant late header at Fulham sent Crystal Palace up to fourth in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over their London rivals.

The Eagles captain rose highest with less than five minutes of normal time to play at Craven Cottage to nod the ball home before celebrating in front of a jubilant away section.

Oliver Glasner had played down talk of Palace finishing in the Champions League spots before this game. He is likely to face many more questions on the subject now. An FA Cup win, Community Shield triumph, European adventure and now a top-four spot in December in the Premier League. The Austrian is taking Palace into unchartered territory.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (6), Andersen (7), Bassey (7), Castagne (6), Iwobi (6), Berge (6), Wilson (8), Smith Rowe (6), Chukwueze (6), Jimenez (6).



Subs: Kevin (5), Lukic (6), King (6), Cairney (N/A), Traore (N/A)



Crystal Palace: Henderson (8), Richards (7), Lacroix (7), Guehi (8), Clyne (7), Kamada (6), Wharton (8), Mitchell (8), Nketiah (7), Pino (7), Mateta (6).



Subs: Uche (7), Lerma (6), Canvot (6), Devenny (N/A)



Player of the Match: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

The goal capped a fantastic derby which swung one way to the other. Palace survived an early onslaught of Fulham set-pieces and led after 20 minutes when Eddie Nketiah seized his chance on his first Premier League start of the season, expertly firing into the bottom corner.

Palace then had penalty appeals turned down when Joachim Andersen caught Nathaniel Clyne right on the edge of the box. No foul said the officials. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher disagreed.

At the other end there had been a brilliant save from Dean Henderson to keep out Emile Smith Rowe - but there was no stopping Harry Wilson's spectacular equaliser. It was a gorgeous goal, with the Welshman bending the ball in with the outside of his left boot following some slick play between Alex Iwobi, Wilson and Raul Jimenez.

"That is unbelievable," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. "You can't defend that."

The momentum was with Fulham, and Palace were unable to prevent Smith Rowe pouncing to convert the rebound when Iwobi headed against a post in the second half, but VAR spotted Samuel Chukwueze was marginally offside in the build-up and Fulham were denied a second. It wasn't Smith Rowe's day.

After the 5-4 thriller with Man City here on Tuesday, the home fans were again provided plenty of entertainment at Craven Cottage. But there was another twist to come and again the Fulham faithful found themselves on the wrong end of an engrossing encounter.

Team news Ryan Sessegnon missed out with a hamstring issue for Fulham, with Timothy Castagne taking his place. Samuel Chukwueze started, with Sasa Lukic benched.

Daniel Munoz – Crystal Palace’s match-winner in midweek – was absent with a knee problem. Nathaniel Clyne came in, while Eddie Nketiah joined the attack, with Jefferson Lerma dropping to the bench.

Fulham haven't recorded a top-flight win over Palace since January 2005. They'll go away from this match feeling they had the opportunity to end the wait but couldn't come up with a crucial second goal. Instead they stay 15th, with their local rivals soaring high.

Concerns for Fulham? Fulham have lost seven of their last 10 Premier League games (W3), their joint-most in a 10-match stretch under manager Marco Silva (also March – May 2023).

Glasner: I'm proud we didn't play for a draw

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner on Sky Sports:

"I'm really proud of the team and proud of the performance and especially the way we played the last 20-25 minutes because in the last games it looked like we were getting a little bit fatigued.

The Glasner effect Since Oliver Glasner's first game in charge of the club in March 2024, only Arsenal (65), Liverpool (57) and Manchester City (55) have won more Premier League points away from home than Crystal Palace (52 - P33 W14 D10 L9).

"We were a little bit lucky when their goal was disallowed straight after half-time, but I felt the longer the game took, it was more likely that we would win the game.

"We created chances, we played and defended really well, didn't give them anything and then always were threatening when we played forward.

"We missed one or two chances before and then we decided the game with a great set play. This makes me proud because the team, we didn't want to defend the draw, we wanted to win and I think that's why we got the win at the end."

Silva frustrated by offside call: Chukwueze's nail is too big

Fulham boss Marco Silva on Sky Sports:

"Disappointing the result. We didn't deserve this result, definitely. We knew that it was going to be tough. A team that will come here to not try to take the control, but to try to come and to block ourselves every single time, to be deep and to try to organise them in 5-4-1 every single time.

"What we should have done different was to move quicker the ball. And our possession in the back was too slow.

"Even so, it's a game that we should try to win until the end. But we cannot concede a goal the way we did it because then we lost the game."

On the disallowed goal: "Of course, again, the goal was disallowed. Probably the [toe] nail of Chukwueze is too big for the sport that we are playing. Now, another decision from the VAR against ourselves."

Redknapp: Wharton masterclass in midfield

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"I would say Palace deserved the win. They just had a bit more knowhow. Adam Wharton in midfield was magnificent. It was a masterclass, never gave the ball away. He has such an understanding of where his team-mates are.

"Then you have your captain that comes up with a really important header. I just felt Palace were a bit more dangerous. In the wide areas they had some good delivery into the box.

"It was a massive goal from Marc Guehi."

Morrison: 'Outstanding' Mitchell has to be in England squad

Sky Sports' Clinton Morrison:

"Tyrick Mitchell was outstanding. He had to do a lot down that left-hand side because Nathaniel Clyne wasn't going to do it on his side. He is brilliant.

"If Thomas Tuchel is watching that, he has to be in the England squad. I will keep banging that drum. When you keep performing like that, you have to be in with a chance."

