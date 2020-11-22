Fulham 2-3 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin nets brace but Toffees forced to cling on

Everton climbed to sixth in the Premier League with a dramatic 3-2 win at Fulham, whose second-half fightback fell agonisingly short after yet another missed penalty.

Fulham fell behind inside 42 seconds and trailed 3-1 at half-time after Dominic Calvert-Lewin's double and Abdoulaye Doucoure's first Everton goal had cancelled out Bobby Decordova-Reid's equaliser.

Fulham were much improved in the second half with substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek reducing the arrears, but only after Ivan Cavaleiro had deepened Scott Parker's side's penalty woes with a shanked spot-kick over the bar.

The Cottagers were left to pay the penalty for missed chances and defensives frailties as Everton ground out a victory which lifts them up to sixth in the Premier League table and leaves the hosts a point above the relegation zone.

Player ratings Fulham: Areola (6), Aina (5), Adarabioyo (5), Andersen (5), Robinson (5), Reed (6), Cairney (5), Lemina (6), Decordova-Reid (7), Cavaleiro (5), Lookman (6).



Subs: Anguissa (5), Loftus-Cheek (7), Mitrovic (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), Godfrey (6), Keane (6), Mina (7), Digne (8), Allan (7), Doucoure (8), James (5), Iwobi (8), Richarlison (8), Calvert-Lewin (9).



Subs: Davies (6), Sigurdsson (5).



Man of the Match: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

How Toffees triumphed on the banks of the Thames

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring at Fulham

Everton got off to the perfect start with their fastest Premier League goal since 2017. Decordova-Reid gifted possession to the returning Richarlison and his cutback way bundled in at close range by Calvert-Lewin with less than a minute on the clock.

Fulham were all at sea at the back as Everton pushed for a second but had joy in the opposite direction as Tom Cairney's threaded pass played Decordova-Reid through on goal, and the forward hauled the hosts level with a clinical finish on the quarter-hour mark.

Team news Mario Lemina and Ivan Cavaleiro returned as Scott Parker made two changes from Fulham’s defeat at West Ham before the international break.

Richarlison returned from a three-match suspension and Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Alex Iwobi were drafted in as Carlo Ancelotti made four changes from Everton’s defeat to Man Utd.

But parity was short-lived as Everton hit their stride and restored their lead with a 14-pass team goal that saw the ball worked from right to left before Lucas Digne's centre was dispatched by Calvert-Lewin.

Image: Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates after equalising for Fulham

Fulham failed to heed the warning on 35 minutes as another flowing attack ended with Digne crossing for the unmarked Doucoure to head Everton into a two-goal half-time lead.

The hosts were markedly improved after the interval and their fortunes changed instantly following the introduction of Loftus-Cheek and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who combined to win a penalty on 67 minutes.

With Mitrovic and Ademola Lookman having missed recent penalties for club and country, Cavaleiro took over the set-piece duties, but Fulham's penalties woes took another turn for the worse as he lost his footing and smashed the ball high over the bar.

Loftus-Cheek erased Fulham's disappointment when he grabbed a lifeline on 70 minutes with his first goal in 18 months, but Everton stood firm in the face of sustained pressure to return to winning ways.

Opta stats - Fulham pay the penalty

Fulham have missed five of their last eight Premier League penalties, including the last three, all taken by different players (Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro).

Everton have won their last three Premier League games in London, more than they had in their previous 26 such matches (W2 D11 L13). In fact, it is their best run in the capital since April 1987.

Everton have conceded 2+ goals in six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2008.

Only Chelsea (12) have scored more goals in the first minute of Premier League games than Everton (10 - level with Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opener after just 42 seconds was the earliest Premier League goal Everton have scored since April 2017 against Leicester (30 seconds).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in seven of his nine Premier League appearances for Everton this season (10 goals) making him the outright top goalscorer in the division.

Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored in back-to-back home league games for the first time since April 2018 for Bristol City.

Man of the Match - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

It was the kind of performance that left you questioning if there was a more complete striker in the Premier League at the present.

Everton were aided by the returning Richarlison and inspired Alex Iwobi, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the standout performer in an at times scintillating attacking display from the Toffees, as they plundered three first-half goals against Fulham flawed defence.

Calvert-Lewin's first brace of the season saw him hit double figures in the Premier League after just nine games, leaving him clear at the top of the Premier League scoring charts as his remarkable season showed no sign of letting up.

What's next?

