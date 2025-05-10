Fulham vs Everton. Premier League.
Craven CottageAttendance27,653.
Fulham 1-3 Everton: Marco Silva's side blow another lead in major dent to European qualification hopes
Report and free match highlights as Everton punish Fulham for letting another lead slip; Raul Jimenez heads hosts in front before Vitali Mykolenko equalises in first-half added time; Michael Keane scores at a corner and Beto nets a third within three second-half minutes
Saturday 10 May 2025 17:31, UK
Everton dealt a huge blow to Fulham's European hopes as they scored twice in three second-half minutes to earn a comeback victory at Craven Cottage.
Fulham let another lead slip after Raul Jimenez headed them in front during the first half and have now dropped 28 points from winning positions this season.
Vitali Mykolenko levelled for the visitors with a deflected shot in first-half added time as Fulham failed to capitalise on their dominance during the opening 30 minutes.
Player ratings:
Fulham: Leno (5); Tete (6), Andersen (5), Bassey (5), Sessegnon (6); Berge (5), Pereira (6); Wilson (6), Smith Rowe (7), Iwobi (6); Jimenez (7).
Subs: Traore (6), Cairney (6), Willian (6), King (n/a), Good (n/a)
Everton: Pickford (7); Young (6), Keane (8), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (8); Gueye (7), Garner (7); Harrison (6), Doucoure (6), Alcaraz (7); Beto (8).
Subs: McNeil (7), Ndiaye (6), Iroegbunam (n/a), Calvert-Lewin (n/a), Coleman (n/a)
Player of the Match: Michael Keane
Jordan Pickford made a superb, fingertip save to deny Fulham's Harry Wilson midway through the second period before the game turned in a frantic three-minute spell.
Dwight McNeil's deep corner was headed in by Michael Keane with the goal surviving a VAR check for a foul on Bernd Leno and offside.
Leno was at the centre of the third too, letting Beto's placed shot through his hands and into the bottom right corner to leave Fulham's European hopes hanging by a thread.
Fulham have now lost five of their last eight league games which leaves them four points behind eighth-placed Brentford.
