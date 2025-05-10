 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Fulham vs Everton. Premier League.

Craven CottageAttendance27,653.

Fulham 1

  • R Jiménez (17th minute)

Everton 3

  • V Mykolenko (48th minute)
  • M Keane (70th minute)
  • Beto (73rd minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Fulham 1-3 Everton: Marco Silva's side blow another lead in major dent to European qualification hopes

Report and free match highlights as Everton punish Fulham for letting another lead slip; Raul Jimenez heads hosts in front before Vitali Mykolenko equalises in first-half added time; Michael Keane scores at a corner and Beto nets a third within three second-half minutes

Saturday 10 May 2025 17:31, UK

Beto celebrates after scoring Everton's third goal
Image: Beto celebrates after scoring Everton's third goal

Everton dealt a huge blow to Fulham's European hopes as they scored twice in three second-half minutes to earn a comeback victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham let another lead slip after Raul Jimenez headed them in front during the first half and have now dropped 28 points from winning positions this season.

Vitali Mykolenko levelled for the visitors with a deflected shot in first-half added time as Fulham failed to capitalise on their dominance during the opening 30 minutes.

Player ratings:

Fulham: Leno (5); Tete (6), Andersen (5), Bassey (5), Sessegnon (6); Berge (5), Pereira (6); Wilson (6), Smith Rowe (7), Iwobi (6); Jimenez (7).

Subs: Traore (6), Cairney (6), Willian (6), King (n/a), Good (n/a)

Everton: Pickford (7); Young (6), Keane (8), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (8); Gueye (7), Garner (7); Harrison (6), Doucoure (6), Alcaraz (7); Beto (8).

Subs: McNeil (7), Ndiaye (6), Iroegbunam (n/a), Calvert-Lewin (n/a), Coleman (n/a)

Player of the Match: Michael Keane

Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko (second from left) celebrates scoring their leveller
Image: Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko (second from left) celebrates scoring their leveller

Jordan Pickford made a superb, fingertip save to deny Fulham's Harry Wilson midway through the second period before the game turned in a frantic three-minute spell.

Dwight McNeil's deep corner was headed in by Michael Keane with the goal surviving a VAR check for a foul on Bernd Leno and offside.

Leno was at the centre of the third too, letting Beto's placed shot through his hands and into the bottom right corner to leave Fulham's European hopes hanging by a thread.

Fulham have now lost five of their last eight league games which leaves them four points behind eighth-placed Brentford.

Also See:

More to follow.

The story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW