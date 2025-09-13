Fulham 1-0 Leeds: Gabriel Gudmundsson suffers own goal heartbreak as super-sub Kevin inspires Cottagers to victory on debut

Late debutant Kevin inspired a previously insipid Fulham performance to a last-gasp victory as Gabriel Gudmundsson's own goal gave the Cottagers a 1-0 win over Leeds.

The Brazilian was introduced with 14 minutes to go in a match where the hosts had mustered only two shots all game, and brought an energy to Craven Cottage - on and off the pitch - which had been notably lacking to that point.

"The profile of players like Kevin can boost the crowd. He plays in an aggressive way, being an offensive player he's very brave in the way he plays," said head coach Marco Silva after the game.

"He has to adapt, but it's good to have that connection with the fans and good for the boy. We know the impact he can have from what we have seen since he arrived in training."

The deadline day signing's drive off the left and curling effort, turned over by Karl Darlow's fingertips, earned the corner which was missed by a Leeds head and struck Gudmundsson - who could not react in time to stop himself deflecting it inside the far post four minutes into added time.

Image: Karl Darlow fails to stop a deflected own goal by Gabriel Gudmundsson

Leeds had looked certain to end a run of eight straight Premier League defeats in London, with the midfield trio of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu - deployed together for the first time - stifling their hosts.

Indeed, they had the better chances at Craven Cottage to that point and could have led had Brandon Aaronson's flicked finish not been kept out by Bernd Leno at his near post.

In truth, neither side deserved a goal in a game with a combined xG of 1.38, with a tame Dominic Calvert-Lewin header and a Harry Wilson free-kick - Fulham's first shot of the afternoon after 58 minutes - the only moments of note.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (7), Andersen (6), Bassey (6), Sessegnon (7), Lukic (6), Berge (6), Wilson (6), King (5), Iwobi (5), Muniz (6).



Subs used: Smith Rowe (6), Traore (5), Kevin (7), Jimenez, Cairney (n/a).



Leeds: Darlow (7), Bogle (7), Rodon (7), Struijk (6), Gudmundsson (6), Longstaff (7), Ampadu (7), Stach (6), Aaronson (6), Ofakor (7), Calvert-Lewin (5).



Subs used: Harrison (5), Nmecha (6), James (6), Gnonto (n/a).



Player of the match: Kevin

However, Fulham were only too happy to accept their slice of luck late on to earn a first win of the season, with Kevin already a fan favourite despite such a brief cameo.

Farke 'heartbroken' for Leeds players

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke:

"I'm heartbroken. I feel for the players, it was an excellent away performance.

"We expected a highly motivated Fulham after three deadline day signings. They were desperate to get their first win under their belt.

"If you then concede such a heartbreaking goal, you have to feel for the lads. I'm pretty proud of what we did today. It was not the easiest couple of weeks with deadline day and players struggling with niggles and injuries.

"I have no critical words, just compliments for this performance."

Silva: Kevin's qualities are hard to find

Fulham head coach Marco Silva:

"Kevin has something that is not easy to find. Strong, one vs one, he make good decisions and he made a massive impact in the way we were playing.

"Kevin and the others made a massive impact."

