Fulham 2-2 Liverpool: Harrison Reed stunner equalises deep into stoppage time after Harry Wilson, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo goals in Premier League draw at Craven Cottage

Harrison Reed scored a stoppage-time screamer to stun Liverpool who thought they had won it at Fulham through Cody Gakpo's added-time finish in a thrilling finale to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

Gakpo pulled off his shirt and swirled it above his head as he dashed to celebrate his 94th-minute bundled-home effort with the jubilant travelling fans.

But those scenes were eclipsed on 97 minutes when sub Reed cracked the ball into the top corner of the Liverpool net from 25 yards, sparking wild celebrations. A first goal since April 2023 for the Fulham midfielder - and one he will never forget. He had only been on the pitch for five minutes.

It had been a game of fine margins until that dramatic conclusion, with Florian Wirtz narrowly adjudged by VAR to have been onside after his second goal in three games was initially flagged.

Despite the lengthy review and the goal being awarded, Wirtz still looked to have been in an offside position. "He looks like he's further forward," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. "I know sometimes the angles can fool you, but the fact we've got the penalty spot to look at, I just can't believe that's been given."

Even Wirtz was surprised by the decision. "I was sure it was offside so I didn't even celebrate," he told Sky Sports.

Harry Wilson's opener also required overturning by the officials at Stockley Park, who spotted Virgil van Dijk had played the Welshman on before he arrowed in a super finish with a technique honed in the Liverpool academy. Raul Jimenez's flicked assist was equally classy.

Before that breakthrough, Gakpo - leading the line with Hugo Ekitike resting a hamstring issue - headed against the woodwork from an offside position after Timothy Castagne brilliantly blocked a flick from Curtis Jones. Gakpo then saw his close-range finish from Milos Kerkez's cross rightly ruled out for offside early in the second half.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6), Castagne (6), Andersen (6), Cuenca (6), Diop (6), Robinson (7), Cairney (6), Lukic (7), Smith Rowe (7), Wilson (9), Jimenez (8).



Subs: Traore (6), Berge (6), Kevin (6), Kusi-Asare (6), Reed (9)



Liverpool: Alisson (6), Bradley (7), Konate (5), Van Dijk (6), Kerkez (6), Gravenberch (6), Jones (6), Szoboszlai (7), Mac Allister (6), Gakpo (7), Wirtz (7).



Subs: Frimpong (7), Chiesa (6), Gomez (N/A)



Player of the Match: Harry Wilson (Fulham)

That was the signal of a more purposeful start to the second period for the visitors who had lacked a cutting edge in the first 45. And that impetus led to Alexis Mac Allister nodding a corner against the bar and Wirtz seeing a first effort ruled out for offside before VAR came to his aid when he clipped in just his second Premier League goal following good work from Conor Bradley.

Team news Fulham switched to a back three, with Issa Diop joining the back line and Timothy Castagne in at right wing-back, while Tom Cairney started in midfield after his goal at Crystal Palace.

Hugo Ekitike missed the game with injury, so Cody Gakpo came in, with Milos Kerkez and Alexis Mac Allister also back in the Liverpool XI.

But Fulham fought their way back into the contest and there were gasps as Wilson's chip landed on the frame of Alisson's goal, with the Liverpool goalkeeper stranded. At that point, they looked the most likely to grab a winner.

However, the hosts were on the floor when Gakpo met Jeremie Frimpong's cross at the back post to seemingly win the contest - but there was one big twist to come, with Reed scoring surely the finest goal of his career.

Fulham beat Liverpool here in April but this draw felt like a victory in the end. Marco Silva's side - missing key players to AFCON and injury - sit 11th, four points behind the defending Premier League champions who remain fourth.

Silva: It would have been completely unfair if we'd lost

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"Losing it [was] going to be completely unfair. Our organisation was very good in the first half. Top level from everyone for our first goal. First half was good, not many chances from Liverpool. I would like to have more of us on the ball but we blocked almost everything. We deserved to be ahead at half-time.

"We conceded a weird equaliser, we should have reacted differently but after that they were better. It boosted their confidence for 15 minutes. But we reacted well. We put on more energy at the end and were pushing to win, then comes 2-1 and after that, what a moment from Reed. Incredible, what a strike. Total inspiration from him. It's a fair result."

Slot: We didn't get what we deserved

"Would I put him to score that goal? I wouldn't say he would score it! But it's something he is capable of doing."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot:

"If you are not part of Liverpool, don't follow us every game, you think we win it but unfortunately I'm experiencing this for months now. The first chance a team gets leads to a goal, and the second thing we see a lot is a team scores a goal you don't expect in extra time.

"I'd love us to create more from our ball possession. My philosophy of football hasn't changed this year. But we have to deal with the players available. We had 11 very good players on the pitch, maybe not all in their normal position.

"Second half, two disallowed goals, two goals scored, header on the bar - things to like but the result is not probably what we deserved."

