Fulham 0-2 Man City: Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland secure third place in Premier League and Champions League spot

Manchester City finished third in the Premier League and qualified for next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to make his final appearance for City but Jack Grealish was left out of the squad amid speculation he might depart the club this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan improvised brilliantly in the six-yard box during the first half, after Matheus Nunes' effort was saved, adjusting quickly to send an overhead kick in off the underside of the crossbar to give City a deserved lead.

Erling Haaland then doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot after Gundogan was fouled. Omar Marmoush was on the pitch at the time but wasn't handed the ball by Ruben Dias after his FA Cup final miss.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6); Tete (6), Andersen (6), Cuenca (6), Robinson (6); Cairney (7), Lukic (6); Traore (6), Pereira (6), Wilson (7); Jimenez (6).



Subs: Iwobi (6), Smith Rowe (6), King (6), Sessegnon (6), Berge (n/a)



Man City: Ederson (8); Nunes (7), Dias (7), Akanji (7), Gvardiol (7); Gonzalez (7), Gundogan (8); Silva (7), Marmoush (7), Doku (7); Haaland (7)



Subs: Savinho (6), Foden (n/a), Echeverri (n/a), De Bruyne (n/a)



Player of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan

City didn't have it all their own way having dominated the opening 25 minutes. Ederson was forced to save twice from Harry Wilson while Tom Cairney, on what might have been his final Fulham appearance, curled narrowly wide.

Fulham pushed to the end, forcing Ederson into action again before Raul Jimenez sent an overhead kick just over as their season ended in disappointment, slipping to 11th place.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats...

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.