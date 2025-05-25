 Skip to content
Fulham vs Manchester City. Premier League.

Craven CottageAttendance27,671.

Fulham 0

    Manchester City 2

    • I Gündogan (21st minute)
    • E Haaland (72nd minute pen)

    Fulham 0-2 Man City: Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland secure third place in Premier League and Champions League spot

    Report and free match highlights as Man City secure third place and Champions League spot with victory at Fulham; Ilkay Gundogan scores stunning overhead kick in first half; Erling Haaland rolls in second-half penalty; Kevin De Bruyne makes final Man City appearance as late substitute

    David Richardson

    @DRichardson_4

    Sunday 25 May 2025 18:08, UK

    Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores with an overhead kick to put them ahead at Fulham (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
    Image: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan scores with an overhead kick to put them ahead at Fulham (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

    Manchester City finished third in the Premier League and qualified for next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Fulham.

    Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to make his final appearance for City but Jack Grealish was left out of the squad amid speculation he might depart the club this summer.

    Ilkay Gundogan improvised brilliantly in the six-yard box during the first half, after Matheus Nunes' effort was saved, adjusting quickly to send an overhead kick in off the underside of the crossbar to give City a deserved lead.

    Erling Haaland then doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot after Gundogan was fouled. Omar Marmoush was on the pitch at the time but wasn't handed the ball by Ruben Dias after his FA Cup final miss.

    Player ratings

    Fulham: Leno (6); Tete (6), Andersen (6), Cuenca (6), Robinson (6); Cairney (7), Lukic (6); Traore (6), Pereira (6), Wilson (7); Jimenez (6).

    Subs: Iwobi (6), Smith Rowe (6), King (6), Sessegnon (6), Berge (n/a)

    Man City: Ederson (8); Nunes (7), Dias (7), Akanji (7), Gvardiol (7); Gonzalez (7), Gundogan (8); Silva (7), Marmoush (7), Doku (7); Haaland (7)

    Subs: Savinho (6), Foden (n/a), Echeverri (n/a), De Bruyne (n/a)

    Player of the Match: Ilkay Gundogan

    City didn't have it all their own way having dominated the opening 25 minutes. Ederson was forced to save twice from Harry Wilson while Tom Cairney, on what might have been his final Fulham appearance, curled narrowly wide.

    Fulham pushed to the end, forcing Ederson into action again before Raul Jimenez sent an overhead kick just over as their season ended in disappointment, slipping to 11th place.

