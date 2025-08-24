Fulham 1-1 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes misses penalty before Emile Smith Rowe cancels out controversial opener

Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty as Manchester United slipped to a 1-1 draw with Fulham after Emile Smith Rowe cancelled out the visitors’ controversial opener.

United are winless in their first two Premier League matches after being beaten by Arsenal last weekend and failing to hold onto their lead at Craven Cottage, with the pressure already building on head coach Ruben Amorim.

A Rodrigo Muniz own goal had put them in front just before the hour mark despite United defender Leny Yoro pushing centre-back Calvin Bassey in the back with both hands as he headed a corner in off the Fulham striker.

"He is lucky to get away with that," said Sky Sports' Gary Neville on co-commentary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United take the lead against Fulham at Craven Cottage

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The incident came after Bassey had been punished in the first half for throwing Mason Mount to the floor at a corner while Man Utd's Luke Shaw bundled over Muniz in the same moment.

The game was stopped one minute and 23 seconds later when the VAR Darren England instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident, and he awarded a penalty.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kavanagh was involved further when he accidentally collided with Fernandes as the Man Utd captain was preparing to take the spot kick, which he then smashed over the crossbar, looking to find the top left corner.

Fernandes appeared to be upset with Kavanagh disrupting his pre-penalty routine, but Sky Sports' Neville said he needed to "let it go".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Fernandes smashes a penalty over crossbar against Fulham

United were left to rue the chances they missed in the first half. Matheus Cunha had three shots within the opening 14 minutes, whistling a strike from distance over, side-footing an effort against the right post and then forcing Bernd Leno into a fine save after brilliantly controlling Altay Bayindir's long pass forward.

But Fulham more than played their part in an entertaining game, forcing the nervy Bayindir into two significant saves before Smith Rowe came off the bench and tapped in Alex Iwobi's cross from close range with less than 20 minutes remaining.

More to follow.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (7), Tete (7), Andersen (7), Bassey (6), Castagne (6), Berge (6), Lukic (7), Sessegnon (7), King (6), Iwobi (8), Muniz (7).



Subs Wilson (6), Robinson (6), Smith Rowe (7), Jimenez (6)



Man Utd: Bayindir (6); Yoro (7), De Ligt (6), Shaw (6); Amad (6), Fernandes (6), Casemiro (6), Dorgu (6); Mbeumo (6), Mount (6), Cunha (7).



Subs: Dalot (5), Sesko (6), Ugarte (6), Heaven (n/a), Maguire (n/a)



Player of the Match: Alex Iwobi

Story of the match in stats...