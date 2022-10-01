Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores twice for visitors in easy win

Miguel Almiron scored twice as Newcastle United got back to winning ways by thrashing 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The hosts made the worst possible start when Nathaniel Chalobah was sent off after a late, dangerous tackle on Sean Longstaff that was initially deemed only a yellow-card offence by referee Darren England, only for Video Assistant Referee Mike Dean to intervene and recommend it be upgraded to a straight red.

Minutes later Callum Wilson tapped in the visitors' opener after Kieran Tripper's inviting centre was headed back across the six-yard box by Joe Willock, with the striker unable to miss from virtually on the goal line.

Almiron then took over, curling in a sumptuous first from a tight angle after a neat one-two with Bruno Guimaraes, before Longstaff made it 3-0 with a simple close-range finish just before half-time.

And the Paraguay forward rounded off the scoring for Newcastle with yet another easy finish just before the hour mark, converting Jacob Murphy's cross with the goal gaping to round off a comfortable afternoon's work in the west London sunshine.

And while Bobby Decordova-Reid headed in a late consolation for Marco Silva's team, they still suffered a first defeat at home this season as their opponents moved level on points with them in seventh and eighth places in the table.

Man of the match: Miguel Almiron

How Newcastle got back to winning ways

Eddie Howe and Co made the long journey south having not won in the Premier League since an opening-day win over newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and eager to put that record right.

However, they were helped massively in that regard by Fulham's Chalobah, whose reckless eighth-minute tackle on Longstaff, initially deemed only a caution by referee England, saw the player rightly sent off.

The visitors took the lead after a nice flowing move, with the unmarked Wilson - back after a month out with a hamstring injury - tapping in at the back post after a VAR check for a possible offside against Almiron.

The Paraguay international got on the scoresheet just past the half-hour mark with a goal-of-the-season contender, bending an outrageous volley over Bernd Leno and into the far corner from the tightest of angles.

Team news The home side made three changes from the team that won 3-2 at fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest before the international break. In came Nathaniel Chalobah, Daniel James and Kevin Mbabu in place of Willian, Kenny Tete and the suspended Palhinha.



However, the hosts did have top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic fit enough to start despite getting a knock on international duty.



As for the visitors, Eddie Howe made four alterations to the side that were held 1-1 at home by newly-promoted Bournemouth last time out, with Callum Wilson - back after missing four games with a hamstring injury - Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff all getting the nod, with the injured Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser and Joelinton missing out.

That wonder strike appeared to knock the stuffing out of the home side, whose afternoon then went from bad to worse when top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic limped off after appearing to aggravate the injury he picked up while on international duty with Serbia in midweek.

And it was game over when Longstaff was there in the right place, at the right time, to score from close range after an increasingly busy Leno had turned Sven Botman's header onto the post two minutes before the interval.

The only surprise, thereafter, was that Newcastle only managed to score once more in the second period as player of the match Almiron got on the end of Willock's inviting ball across the goalmouth for yet another simple finish.

There was still time for a Fulham consolation with two minutes to go when Decordova-Reid glanced home Neeskens Kebano's cross from the left, but by then, many of the home faithful had already made their exits.

What the managers said...

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe:

"It has been a long time coming. We have had a long wait for the second win of the season. Right from the start we had a good feeling, with good energy, and created chances early on.

"Obviously, the red card made it easier but I am very pleased with the players' response. Their attitude - we wanted more, we weren't happy with what we had, always trying to score.

"It's been a very difficult two weeks. Obviously, we have had the international break, with players going away, but we have also had a bit of illness in the camp, so it's been a mixed two weeks but it didn't show in our performance."

Man of the Match - Miguel Almiron

The Newcastle forward was already a real fans' favourite even before Saturday afternoon's double in the capital, but after his sizzling display at the Cottage, he will now be the King of the North East!

Funnily enough, one of the main criticisms of Almiron since he joined the club from Atlanta United in January 2019 has been about his finishing, with the player often getting into good positions, only to often fluff his lines.

But not against Fulham as the ever-smiling 28-year-old doubled his team's lead with a sensational finish into the top corner, before tapping home a second to kill the game off as a contest 12 minutes into the second half.

If he carries on like this by adding goals to his obvious technique and impressive work rate - the striker was only denied a hat-trick by an offside flag - then the Magpies really will have some player on their hands.

Newcastle host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday at 3pm, before Fulham travel to West Ham on Sunday at 2pm.