Fulham 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Raul Jimenez penalty earns Cottagers fortunate victory over toothless Forest

Raul Jimenez's first-half penalty moved Fulham 10 points clear of the drop despite an underwhelming showing in their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers struggled to create in their first Premier League match without the attacking talent of Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze, but in a moment of rare quality earned their match-winning penalty when Kevin's quick feet proved too fast for Douglas Luiz, who clumsily brought him down inside his own box.

"I thought it was harsh," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football. "He is on the floor and tries to kick the ball away and the attacker just gets there first - and when you are on the floor trying to kick a ball away, you are almost trying to scoop the ball away.

"It is one of those where I can't say the referee has got it wrong as such, but it feels a little bit soft."

That aside, Forest goalkeeper John Victor was a relative spectator in West London with Forest controlling much of the match, without the cutting edge required to force an equaliser.

Igor Jesus fired over early on and should have tested Bernd Leno from Antonee Robinson's poor pass across his own box but was overly ponderous - a description which summed up the evening of the last Premier League fixture before Christmas.

That aside, they never posed a realistic threat to the Fulham goal and were nearly made to pay late on from Fulham's one real chance of the second half, when Jimenez glanced Kenny Tete's cross past the far post with the goal gaping.

Player ratings: Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (7), Andersen (8), Cuenca (6), Robinson (6), Lukic (6), Berge (6), Wilson (6), Smith Rowe (6), Kevin (6), Jimenez (7).



Subs: Cairney (7), King (7), Traore, Kusi-Asare, Diop (n/a).



Nottm Forest: John (6), Savona (5), Murillo (6), Milenkovic (6), Williams (6), Luiz (5), Anderson (6), Hutchinson (6), Gibbs-White (6), Hudson-Odoi (5), Jesus (5).



Subs: Awoniyi (5), Dominguez (6), McAtee (6), Zinchenko, Kalimuendo (n/a).



Man of the Match: Joachim Andersen.

Ultimately though, the Cottagers will only remember three points which moves them within three points of a European spot and five clear of their visitors, who remain 16th.

Silva: I don't remember Forest having a chance

Fulham head coach Marco Silva on Sky Sports:

"We spoke before the match about how it's going to be important for us to get the three points and win again at home, and to have back-to-back Premier League wins after the last three points against Burnley. The first half was better than the second.

"We scored at an important moment of the game, before half-time. The second half we did manage well, I can't remember one chance from Nottingham [Forest]."

Dyche: We never really threatened

Nottm Forest head coach Sean Dyche on Sky Sports:

"We got into good positions, but never really threatened - you have to ask more questions. Our goalkeeper has not had a save to make, apart from their penalty.

"I'm just disappointed, we had looked a threat [against Tottenham] but tonight we didn't when we got into the final third.

"Sometimes it is just a frustrating night. There was not much in the game, I don't think it was a particularly good game but you have to get something from it and we weren't able to."

Carra: No overstating size of back-to-back wins

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"We mentioned before the game, it wouldn't be the end of the world for either team if they lost, but whoever could get three points here could put a little distance between themselves and the bottom three, and it will feel huge.

"To get two wins on the bounce in the Premier League is big, certainly for teams near the bottom. That's what Fulham have done."

Story of the match in stats...