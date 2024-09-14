Fulham 1-1 West Ham: Danny Ings' stoppage time equaliser rescues a point for West Ham at Craven Cottage

Danny Ings' late equaliser rescued a point for West Ham against Fulham as Marco Silva's side were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Fulham's positive start to the 2024/25 season was mirrored by their first-half display, as Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi and Adama Traore all impressed.

The home crowd thought they should have been awarded a penalty after Traore was bundled over by his former Wolves team-mate Max Kilman, but it wasn't long until the deadlock was broken through Raul Jimenez in the 25th minute.

Former referee Mike Dean on Traore penalty claim "It is not a pen, a tiny nudge in the back and with the way the high bar is now, it was looked at by the VAR, but not enough to overturn the decision."

Smith Rowe did well to keep the ball in play close to the byline, before cutting it back to Jimenez, who was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI after replacing Rodrigo Muniz.

West Ham possessed little threat in the first half, recording an expected goals value of just 0.05, but did improve after Lucas Paqueta and Crysencio Summerville were introduced in the second half.

The latter was inches away from tapping a cross into the back of the net, while Jarrod Bowen also saw an effort saved by Alphonse Areola from point-blank range.

Image: Adama Traore (left) impressed for Fulham against West Ham

It was a substitute that rescued a point for the visitors, as Bowen pulled the ball back to Ings - who only came on in the 82nd minute - before the striker created a yard of space and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

A goal with virtually the last kick of the game. The Hammers were second-best for most of this fixture but clawed their way back into it through their substitutions - and Julen Lopetegui deserves credit for that.

Silva: Clear penalty and red card denied

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"I don't have doubts. On the field I didn't and now I don't. My player's sprinting and someone pushing from behind, it was so clear.

"The position of the referee was really good. We have to respect the decision but it had a massive impact on the game.

"If it is a penalty, he should be sent off. Clear penalty, clear red card. He did not play the ball."

Lopetegui: Ings came close to leaving

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui:

"Danny Ings in the summer was more or less out - but he stayed. He is one good example, the season has a lot of moments and all of them have to be ready.

"I am happy for him. He was talking about one opportunity but he stayed. He is working very well."

Analysis: Fulham must improve in front of goal

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Fulham were dominant in the first half. Watching Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe, Andreas Pereira and Adama Traore link up was thrilling at times.

"They carved through their opponents at will before the break and should have added to Raul Jimenez's early opener with ease.

"A total of 20 shots - and countless other moments where players passed up on opportunities to test Alphonse Areola - outlines their domination.

"This should not have been a game where the hosts were sitting back to keep hold of what they had. They should have been well clear by the time Danny Ings levelled the scoreline.

"Chances will come for this Fulham side, they're exciting to watch. However, if they want to translate this promise into points in the Premier League, they need to become more ruthless in front of goal."

Analysis: Summerville shines off the bench

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"West Ham had nothing going forward in the first half, as Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus looked frustrated figures at times.

"Changes were needed and that's exactly what they got. The impact of Lucas Paqueta, who was rested due to only returning from international duty on Friday according to his boss, and Crysencio Summerville cannot be understated.

"The winger, in just his fourth appearance in the top flight, impressed from the off. His energy, ability on the ball and tendency to drive at the defence caused problems for the Fulham defence - which was a new feeling for them in this game.

"With Kudus on the right, Jarrod Bowen through the middle and the former Leeds man on the left, West Ham looked more balanced and threatening. The Dutch winger should be in contention to start against Chelsea next weekend."

Story of the match in stats...