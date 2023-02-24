Fulham 1-1 Wolves: Substitute Manor Solomon scores for third game in a row to earn hosts point

Fulham were once again grateful to Manor Solomon as Wolves were pegged back in a feisty Friday Night Football encounter which ended in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Half-time substitute Solomon, who scored the winner in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Brighton and was also on target in Fulham's 2-0 success over Nottingham Forest earlier this month, cut inside from the left and unleashed a stunning strike into the far corner just after the hour mark to extend his side's current unbeaten league run to four matches.

Wolves had deservedly led at the break through Pablo Sarabia's first goal (23) since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, but neither side were able to convert one point into three as Jose Sa's brilliant save kept out Carlos Vinicius' header in stoppage time.

The result means Fulham stay in sixth place ahead of the weekend's remaining Premier League games, with Wolves still in 15th position, four points above the relegation zone.

Image: Pablo Sarabia celebrates his opening strike

"Our first half was not at the level it should be," Marco Silva said afterwards. "We let them start the game so easy, without pressure. They were comfortable and, when you allow that, it's much harder for us to win the game. We never got going.

"We spoke at half-time, we changed two players but we changed many things and we as a team were very different. We were much more aggressive and stronger in our duels. Our dynamic was completely different in the second half.

"Manor scored a great goal and we had a chance from Vinicius which drew a great save from Sa, but I feel a draw was a fair result."

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (7), Diop (6), Ream (7), Antonee Robinson (6), Reed (5), Joao Palhinha (6), Reid (5), Andreas Pereira (6), Willian (6), Vinicius (6).



Subs: Wilson (7), Solomon (8), Lukic (7).



Wolves: Jose Sa (7), Nelson Semedo (6), Dawson (6), Kilman (7), Bueno (7), Sarabia (7), Lemina (6), Neves (7), Matheus Nunes (6), Jimenez (7), Matheus Cunha (6).



Subs: Daniel Podence (n/a), Joao Moutinho (n/a), Costa (5), Adama Traore (6).



Player of the match: Manor Solomon.

Wisdom of Solomon rescues Fulham

Image: Pablo Sarabia drills home Wolves' opener at Fulham

A win would have given Fulham 41 points, the highest tally by a promoted team after 25 fixtures of a 38-match Premier League season. Indeed, only Manchester United have earned more points than Fulham's 20 since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

The new and improved Riverside Stand is increasing in attendance with each passing week. By the time the trees in the adjacent Bishops Park are in full bloom, the residents might well be dreaming of a European tour - but they were second best during the opening period.

Team news Fulham manager Marco Silva made one change from his side's late 1-0 win at Brighton last weekend. Carlos Vinicius was selected up front, with Harry Wilson dropping to the bench and Bobby De Cordova-Reid returning to the midfield, having played at the top at the Amex.

Wolves made two changes, with Mario Lemina returning from a one-match suspension and Raul Jimenez returning to the starting XI while Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore dropped to the bench.

Sarabia had already fired a warning sign when latching onto Nelson Semedo's pull-back on 20 minutes but the January signing's shot lacked conviction as it was easily gathered by Bernd Leno.

Wolves haven't had their passports stamped since their Europa League quarter-final exit at the hands of Sevilla in August 2020, but they have a battle of a very different kind this term. Sarabia gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm just three minutes later to break the deadlock.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, recruited for just £4.4m from PSG, started and finished the move as he fed Matheus Nunes on the left channel before carrying his run into the Fulham box. Nunes' centre was cushioned down by Raul Jimenez for Sarabia to steady himself and spear a low shot through the legs of Tim Ream and into the bottom corner beyond Leno's reach.

By Silva's own admission, his side hadn't been at their best in beating Brighton last weekend, but Fulham entered this game off the back of three clean sheets which had stoked hopes of European qualification for the first time since 2009/10.

Having won just two of their nine games when conceding first this season - the 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest and same scoreline at Leeds - it was not until the closing stages of the opening period that Sa was forced into action, saving Vinicius' header from Bobby Decordova-Reid's cross. Ruben Neves was off target when presented with an identical chance moments later.

Silva made a double change at the interval as Solomon and Sasa Lukic were summoned in place of Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed, who had been nursing an ankle injury since the opening exchanges. But it was Wolves who continued to dominate, as Max Kilman's header drifted just over before Jimenez glanced Sarabia's cross just wide.

This became a fiery affair when two Wolves players went down in quick succession, with Fulham feeling their opponents were guilty of time-wasting. Matheus Cunha stayed down after a challenge from Antonee Robinson, and the hosts equalised just four minutes later.

There appeared very little on when Solomon collected the ball off Robinson, but having been shown inside by Semedo, the Israeli needed no second invitation to curl a superb 20-yard shot low beyond Sa.

Image: Kenny Tete in possession for Fulham against Wolves

Fulham sensed a turnaround as Wolves retreated, and were it not for Sa's sprawling save to deny Vinicius from Kenny Tete's cross in stoppage time, it would have been another smash-and-grab for Silva's side.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said: "I don't know if it's a fair result or not but we have to be positive. Fulham are a very tough team. We scored from our only clear chance in the first half and we might have scored early in the second. The game was more balanced after Cunha's injury which changed the match.

"We need a lot of points to stay out of the relegation zone - it's a tough task but we have one point more today."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher added: "Fulham will be happier with the point considering how good Wolves were in the first half. But as soon as Fulham scored it became a different game as Wolves couldn't get the momentum back.

"As the game was coming to an end you felt Fulham were going to get the winning goal. I was mightily impressed with Wolves in the first half but Fulham made it a fight in the second half - credit to the players and manager for that."

Is Solomon ready to impact games from the start?

Image: Manor Solomon hauled Fulham level against Wolves

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Craven Cottage:

Fulham's first-half frustrations were compounded by Joao Palhinha becoming the first player to pick up 10 yellow cards in the Premier League this season. Such is his importance to this side, Fulham are likely to suffer from his forthcoming two-game suspension.

But Silva's men refused to allow an off-night to result in no return. Here, they avoided defeat after conceding the opening goal of a Premier League game at home for only the second time in their last 22 such games, also securing a draw against Bournemouth in October this season.

Just before the hour mark, Cunha was carried off on a stretcher following an innocuous challenge. Cunha was replaced by Adama Traore following a lengthy stoppage in play while he received treatment.

Image: Matheus Cunha is fouled by Fulham's Joao Palhinha

The incident sparked the hosts into life. Until then, Wolves had controlled proceedings and might have stretched their lead had Jimenez found the inside of the post when rising unmarked.

It was only then that half-time substitute Solomon once again showed his quality, picking up the ball at the edge of the box and curling it into the far corner.

After the disappointment of suffering a serious knee injury in the first game of the Premier League season against Liverpool, Solomon is making up for lost time. The question now is whether Silva still sees him as a deadly finisher in games or whether he is ready to contribute from the off.

Player of the match - Manor Solomon

Image: Fulham's Manor Solomon levelled against Wolves

Silva added on Solomon's display: "He has performed well from the bench and is showing the quality that he has. He is helping the team. It's clear he's not ready for 90 minutes but he's ready to help the team.

"Week in, week out in the Premier League it is difficult to play every match. But I am pleased for him. He's scored some important goals for us and more importantly for him, it is boosting his confidence. He is very strong in one-v-one situations.

"He is different and is a player in this moment that is showing he can score. I feel he is ready to start, but he's not ready for 90 minutes. He can start games and maybe play 60 minutes. Soon, he is going to start from the beginning. He is a top professional, just like the others.

"Manor is working hard and is fighting for his position. I know he wants to start football matches, but it is the same for Harry [Wilson], Bobby [De Cordova-Reid] and the others. It is good to have healthy competition.

"We have to deal with the rotation and the games. I am pleased to have the options out wide."

Wolves improving under Lopetegui - Opta stats

Image: Jose Sa argues with Fulham's Andreas Pereira

Fulham's tally of 39 points from their first 25 games of this Premier League season is their second-best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign, bettered only by 1959-60's haul of 40 points (assuming 3 pts/win).

Wolves have taken 14 points from their nine Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui (W4 D2 L3), 10 more than they managed in their nine league matches directly before that (W1 D1 L7).

Wolves have lost just one of their last six away Premier League games (W2 D3), after losing eight of the 10 before that (D2).

Fulham winger Willian made his 200th Premier League start, the fifth Brazilian player to hit that mark after Fernandinho (224), Roberto Firmino (209), Ederson (206) and David Luiz (200).

Fulham now turn their attentions to the FA Cup, with a home tie against Leeds on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Marco Silva's side then take on west London rivals Brentford in the Premier League on Monday March 6, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

