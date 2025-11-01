Fulham 3-0 Wolves: Cottagers increase pressure on winless Vitor Pereira as Emmanuel Agbadou sent off in defeat

Wolves remain bottom of the table and without a Premier League win this season after losing 3-0 at Fulham to increase the pressure on manager Vitor Pereira.

This latest setback, not helped by Emmanuel Agbadou's 36th-minute red card, now means Wolves have gone 14 consecutive league matches without a win for the first time since a run of 15 winless games between February and August 2012.

And with Wolves now eight points from safety, the focus is very much on Pereira as the Portuguese looks to manoeuvre the club away from the relegation zone as he did last season. On the basis of this display, it will be a far harder task this time around.

Team news: Kevin, Joachim Andersen, Harry Wilson & Josh King were all handed starts for Fulham

Wolves brought in both Emmanuel Agbadou and Toti Gomes

Fulham led early as Hugo Bueno and Agbadou made a right old mess of trying to deal with Calvin Bassey's through ball, allowing Raul Jimenez to slip Ryan Sessegnon through on goal, with the forward making no mistake with a low finish past Sam Johnstone.

The visitors' task was then made even harder when the hapless Agbadou - brought into the starting line-up by Pereira - was shown a straight red card for bringing down Josh King as the youngster burst towards goal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Referee John Brooks wasted no time in brandishing a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, which Video Assistant Referee Andy Madley upheld after judging King had not handled the ball moments before being taken out.

Pereira reacted by making a triple change at the break, but it was one-way traffic in the second period as first Harry Wilson fired home a beauty to double the hosts' lead just past the hour mark.

Image: Ryan Sessegnon fires Fulham into an early lead against Wolves

And Yerson Mosquera's comic own goal with a quarter of an hour remaining sealed the win for a Fulham side who themselves were struggling for form heading into this clash, but who have now jumped up to 14th in the table having ended a four-game losing run in the top flight with a first league win since September 20.

What the managers said...

Fulham boss Marco Silva:

"Very important for us, definitely. All the conversations with the players in the build-up were about what a big game it was for us after a bad run.

"We have been strong at home, completely different results so far at home and away.

"But the number of clean sheets have not been good enough for us so far this season and it was very important for us to do it. I have to be pleased and congratulate the players."

Image: Harry Wilson scores Fulham's second goal against Wolves

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira:

"It was the worst. In my opinion. Today I felt my team physically were not in condition, not at the level to face Fulham.

"Tactically with some mistakes, technically we were not there at the best level, we lost a lot of passes.

"We conceded the first goal but after the red card it was very difficult. We need to have a conversation to understand what happened today.

"I cannot come here to have answers for everyone. I must talk to my players to understand what the problem was today.

"I can say to you I am doing my best and working hard. I cannot control time or the confidence the club has. But me and my staff are trying everything to help the team to perform and get results."

Image: Referee John Brooks shows a red card to Emmanuel Agbadou

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?