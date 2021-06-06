Germany U21 1-0 Portugal U21: Man City's Lukas Nmecha gives Germany second Euro U21 title from three

Man City's Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal four minutes after half-time as Germany lifted the Euro U21 championship for the second time in three tournaments.
Nmecha rounded Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa from Ridle Baku's pass to slot home for the only goal of the game moments into a second period where the two-time winners came into their own.
Portugal had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with Tiago Tomas and Diogo Dalot both missing opportunities, before Florian Wirtz's deflected effort came close to giving Germany the lead.
But from the quarter-hour mark Stefan Kuntz's side improved, and Costa had to be alert to deny Nmecha from a dinked effort, before Baku fired wide from distance.
Costa was at his best to clear away Arne Maier's long-range piledriver before Wolves loanee Vitinha then almost pounced to make Germany pay moments before the break but could not get a shot away following a swift counter.
Following Nmecha's goal, Portugal pressed for an equaliser on the back of an impressive tournament but struggled to test goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, and with space opening up German substitute Karim Adeyemi was denied by Costa again as his side looked to cement their lead.
Nmecha nearly added to his own tally late on before Adeyemi was again denied, as Germany ensured they went one better than their final defeat in 2019 to lift the Euro U21 trophy for the third time.