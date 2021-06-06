Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Germany U21 vs Portugal U21. European Under-21 Championship Final.

SRC StoziceAttendance4,883.

Germany U21 1

  • L Nmecha (49th minute)

Portugal U21 0

    Germany U21 1-0 Portugal U21: Man City's Lukas Nmecha gives Germany second Euro U21 title from three

    Report and free highlights as Lukas Nmecha scores only goal as Germany lift third European U21 Championship trophy; Karim Adeyemi goes close for champions while Diogo Dalot, Vitinha and Tiago Tomas spurn opportunities for runners-up Portugal

    Sunday 6 June 2021 22:29, UK

    Highlights of the Under-21 European Championship final between Germany and Portugal.

    Man City's Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal four minutes after half-time as Germany lifted the Euro U21 championship for the second time in three tournaments.

    Nmecha rounded Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa from Ridle Baku's pass to slot home for the only goal of the game moments into a second period where the two-time winners came into their own.

    Portugal had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with Tiago Tomas and Diogo Dalot both missing opportunities, before Florian Wirtz's deflected effort came close to giving Germany the lead.

    Germany have won the U21 European Championships title for a third time, and the second time in three tournaments

    But from the quarter-hour mark Stefan Kuntz's side improved, and Costa had to be alert to deny Nmecha from a dinked effort, before Baku fired wide from distance.

    Costa was at his best to clear away Arne Maier's long-range piledriver before Wolves loanee Vitinha then almost pounced to make Germany pay moments before the break but could not get a shot away following a swift counter.

    Following Nmecha's goal, Portugal pressed for an equaliser on the back of an impressive tournament but struggled to test goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, and with space opening up German substitute Karim Adeyemi was denied by Costa again as his side looked to cement their lead.

    Nmecha nearly added to his own tally late on before Adeyemi was again denied, as Germany ensured they went one better than their final defeat in 2019 to lift the Euro U21 trophy for the third time.

