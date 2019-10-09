Germany 2-2 Argentina: Second-half comeback sees visitors draw friendly

4:39 Highlights of Germany's international friendly match against Argentina Highlights of Germany's international friendly match against Argentina

Argentina produced a wonderful second-half comeback to draw 2-2 with Germany in an international friendly at Signal Iduna Park.

To use the great football cliche, it was a game of two halves, as Germany raced into a two-goal lead. Serge Gnabry (15) continued his fine recent form with the opener before Kai Havertz (21) scored his first international goal to give Germany a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead.

But with plenty of speedy turnovers in the opening period, Germany looked to run out of puff in the second half as Argentina fought back. Lionel Scaloni made some inspired substitutions as Lucas Alario (61) pulled one back for the visitors not long after coming on before Lucas Ocampos (85) levelled things up late on.

Germany will be back in European Qualifiers action on Sunday, travelling to Estonia live on Sky Sports, while Argentina play another friendly against Ecuador in Elche, Spain.

Serge Gnabry continued his superb run of scoring form on Wednesday

How Argentina fought back in Dortmund

It didn't take long for Germany to go ahead and it was the in-form Gnabry who scored in the 16th minute. Lukas Klostermann took advantage of some poor control from Angel Correa before darting down the right flank. His cross was found by Gnabry in the middle, whose first touch took the ball over the top of the three Argentina defenders surrounding him before poking home.

Seven minutes later, Germany doubled their lead. Klostermann again stole the ball back in midfield before driving towards goal with impressive speed. He picked out Gnabry out on the right, who flashed the ball into the area for the waiting and unmarked Havertz. The 20-year-old then swept home past Agustin Marchesin for his first international goal.

Player ratings Germany: Ter Stegen (6), Klostermann (7), Koch (7), Sule (7), Halstenberg (6), Can (7), Kimmich (6), Havertz (7), Gnabry (7), Waldschmidt (5), Brandt (6).



Subs used: Amiri (6), Serder (5), Rudy (n/a).



Argentina: Marchesin (6), Foyth (6), Otamendi (6), Rojo (6), Tagliafico (6), Paredes (7), Pereyra (7), De Paul (7), Correa (7), Dybala (4), Martinez (5).



Subs used: Acuna (7), Ocampos (7), Alario (8), Saravia (5), Rodriguez (n/a).



Man of the match: Lucas Alario.

Just before the half-an-hour mark, Germany almost made it three. Captain Joshua Kimmich floated a great free kick towards the back post, with Niklas Sule nodding the ball back across the face of goal for Julian Brandt. However, he could not quite get there as he missed the cross by a fraction.

Not long after, the posts were rattled at both ends. The first was from a thunderous Marcel Halstenberg free kick, which Marchesin may have got a fingertip to. At the other end. Rodrigo De Paul struck the sweetest of strikes towards goal, but with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen beaten, it could only shake the woodwork.

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his first ever goal for Germany

Ten minutes after the break, Germany tested Argentina goalkeeper Marchesin again. The hosts broke once more after clearing a corner, with Julian Brandt feeding Havertz on the right. He carried on running before finding Emre Can at the top of the area. The Juventus midfielder took a few strides before trying his shot, but Marchesin was down low to save with his feet.

Argentina pulled one back in the 65th minute, four minutes after scorer Alario came on for the ineffective Paulo Dybala. Marcos Acuna whipped a lovely cross into the area and, having lost his marker Robin Koch, the Bayer Leverkusen striker powered a header past Ter Stegen.

Lucas Ocampos scored the 85th minute equaliser for Argentina

The visitors completed their comeback 20 minutes later as the substitutions turned the game around. A lazy pass from Suat Serder allowed Leandro Parades to nip the ball into the path of Alario. He strode towards the area before picking out Ocampos on the left, with the Sevilla winger curling the ball goalwards, taking a deflection of Can on the way through to snatch a draw for Argentina.

Man of the match - Lucas Alario

This was a very tough choice, with both halves having their own man of the match. In the first, it was Gnabry, who showed quick feet and quick thinking to poke the ball home. His assist for Havertz's strike was wonderful too and he is a man full of confidence at the moment - as he should be.

But Alario takes it in the second. He played for half an hour but had the biggest influence on the game, mirroring Gnabry with a goal and an assist, both of which were of real quality. Had Gnabry not gone missing in the second half, he would have taken the plaudits, but for sheer influence, Alario just edges it.

What's next?

Germany are back in European Qualifier action on Sunday 13 October as they travel to Estonia, live on Sky Sports. Argentina have another friendly on Sunday too, playing Ecuador in Elche, Spain.