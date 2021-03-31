Gillingham 1-0 Wigan: Vadaine Oliver sends hosts into League One play-off places

Gillingham moved into the League One play-off places for the first time since October after Vadaine Oliver's header earned them a 1-0 victory over Wigan.

An even first half saw Oliver fire straight at Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones after capitalising on George Johnston's poor backpass.

The visitors squandered two golden opportunities to break the deadlock before half-time as the unmarked Curtis Tilt fired over from Thelo Aasgaard's cross before the Norweigan midfielder headed straight at Jack Bonham from 10 yards.

Bonham could only parry Tendayi Darikwa's swerving shot approaching the hour before Jamie Proctor blazed the rebound off-target as the Latics, playing their first game under new owners Phoenix 2021 Limited, took control of the second half.

Proctor wasted another great chance when he fired over from close range having been neatly played in by Lang.

And the visitors were made to pay for those misses when Oliver powerfully met Ryan Jackson's pinpoint cross to head his 14th league goal of the season after 76 minutes.

Jackson made sure of Gillingham's victory when he cleared Lang's looping header off the line nine minutes from time.