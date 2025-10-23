Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa: Emi Buendia misses late penalty as Unai Emery's side suffer shock defeat in Deventer

Emiliano Buendia missed a late penalty as Aston Villa were stunned in a 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League.

The defeat brings a run of five consecutive wins to an end for the Premier League side, who not only squandered their lead on the evening but also the chance to move to the top of the league-phase table.

Villa's lead arrived within just four minutes when Evann Guessand scored his first goal for the club but Mathis Suray and Mats Deijl, taking advantage of the high line played by the visitors on both occasions, completed the comeback for the Eagles.

Player ratings: Villa fall flat in Deventer Aston Villa: Martinez (5), Lindelof (5), Mings (6), Pau (6), Maatsen (6), Onana (6), Bogarde (5), Guessand (6), Sancho (6), Buendia (3), Watkins (5).



Subs used: Rogers (6), Cash (5), Malen (5), Kamara (5), McGinn (5).

Unai Emery's side had the perfect opportunity to pull themselves back into contention with just over 10 minutes to go in the fixture when Matty Cash's cross struck the arm of Dean James inside the area, only for Buendia to send the spot-kick over the bar and into the stands.

Buendia's miss - which was only the second penalty he had taken throughout his career - was one of several botched chances from his side on the evening.

Guessand and Ollie Watkins were both denied by strong saves from Jari De Busser, leading to the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy suffering defeat on the evening.

Image: Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings pushes Go Ahead Eagles' Mats Deijl during the Europa League soccer match between Go Ahead Eagles and Aston Villa in Deventer, Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

'Best moment at Go Ahead Eagles'

Go Ahead Eagles captain Mats Deijl:

"I've experienced some great victories in this stadium, but this is without a doubt the best moment I've shared with the team.

"Winning a European match against a Premier League side such as Aston Villa is special.

"When that penalty was awarded, we thought 'This can't happen to us, it can't slip away now.'

"That moment made us even more determined, and we decided no ball is getting past us from here."

