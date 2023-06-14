Irish hopes resting on Ferguson?Ireland's hopes of victory in Athens could rest on the young shoulders of teenage striker Evan Ferguson at the end of his breakthrough season at Premier League Brighton, the club with which Poyet launched his managerial career.Asked about the 18-year-old, Poyet said: "I always say that when a player is able to perform at the level he has in the Premier League at his age, then he is a special player."Normally when you are at a club, you see potential in certain players and you are thinking about putting him in, but you are always worried as a coach whether he is going to be able to deal with the power and the intensity, and he has been incredible."When Roberto De Zerbi is playing him week in week out when he is fit, he has shown that he can do it, so it is a little bit of work for our defenders and plenty of attention to him."