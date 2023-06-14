 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Greece vs Republic of Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group B.

OPAP Arena.

Greece 0

    Republic of Ireland 0

      Latest European Championship Qualifying Odds

      Greece vs Republic of Ireland preview - Euro 2024 Qualifying Group B team news, updates, match report

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports Cricket

      Sky Sports F1