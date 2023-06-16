Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny's side lose in Athens to sound alarm bells early in Euro 2024 qualification

Republic of Ireland's bid to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign up and running has to wait for another round of games as Stephen Kenny's side succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 loss in Greece.

It was Greece captain Anastasios Bakasetas who stole the show in Athens, scoring a first-half penalty after Callum O'Dowda's handball, before setting up Giorgos Masouras in the second half with a clever defence-splitting assist.

Nathan Collins had equalised for the visitors, but they were unable to push on after drawing level.

Ireland, who in defeat are still waiting for their first point of their qualifying campaign, managed just six shots on target compared to their opponent's tally of 16 - with Brighton hotshot Evan Ferguson largely elusive in the Greek capital.

The frustration was summed up by Matt Doherty's red card for violent conduct as he scrapped with Greece's players in the last moments of the game.

The result leaves Kenny's side six points behind second-placed Greece after two games, leaving them with an already-arduous task to make up ground on the spots that would take them to Euro 2024 in 12 months' time.

More to follow.

Republic of Ireland host Gibraltar in their next Group B fixture on Monday June 19. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Greece are also back in action on Monday at the same time when they visit France.