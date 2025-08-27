Grimsby Town 2-2 Man Utd (12-11 on penalties): League Two club win epic penalty shootout after Andre Onana makes two errors

Manchester United hit a new low under Ruben Amorim as they suffered an embarrassing defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round after an epic penalty shootout following two errors from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The pressure was already building on Amorim after failing to win either of their first two Premier League games and now, without European football, their chances of silverware this season have suffered a huge blow.

Bryan Mbeumo missed the 26th penalty of a marathon shootout to send the League Two side through after the tie had finished 2-2 in normal time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Grimsby Town score another goal and go 2-0 up in their Carabao Cup clash with Manchester United

Onana, making his first appearance of the season, was at fault for both Grimsby goals, allowing Charles Vernan's 22nd-minute strike to go through him at his near post before missing his punch at a cross which gave Tyrell Warren a tap-in eight minutes later.

Grimsby were then denied a third in the second half when Cameron Gardner's strike was controversially ruled out for offside after Harry Maguire was deemed not to have intentionally played the ball which set the striker through on goal.

Just three minutes later, Mbeumo, who came on at half-time, pulled one back with a placed effort for his first goal for Man Utd. The visitors threw everything at Grimsby late on and finally their pressure paid off when Maguire headed in from a corner with two minutes remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Maguire scored a header from a corner to bring Manchester United level in the last moments of his side's second round Carabao Cup tie.

But Man Utd failed to hold their nerve with Matheus Cunha seeing his spot kick saved when he had a chance to win the shootout, before Mbeumo missed with his second attempt to pile the pressure on Amorim.

More to follow.