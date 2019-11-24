Hamilton 1-3 Rangers: Ryan Kent hits double as Steven Gerrard's side move back level with Celtic

Ryan Kent's double proved the difference with his first goals since his summer move from Liverpool

Two goals from Ryan Kent gave Rangers a nervy 3-1 win over Hamilton as they kept pace with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

Ryan Jack scored his fourth goal of the season after just six minutes as Rangers started fast in Lanarkshire, but Lewis Smith equalised soon after following a rare Hamilton attack.

Kent restored Rangers' lead just before half-time with a sensational shot from long range, his first goal since signing permanently for £7m in the summer.

After soaking up huge first-half pressure, Hamilton grew more confident in the second period and should have equalised through Mickel Miller after a swift break, but he could not get the final touch on George Oakley's cross.

Filip Helander missed a great chance to seal the win for Rangers, but Kent ended the contest in stoppage time to calm the edgy away support, after good work from substitute Alfredo Morelos. With Celtic scoring four against Livingston on Saturday, Rangers remain level on points with the champions, but three goals behind in second place.

How Rangers moved level with the leaders

Rangers had scored 10 goals without reply in their last two meetings against Hamilton, and Jack put them in front again early on. Picking up a poor clearance just inside the box, he swept the ball home past debutant goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It seemed the floodgates would open; moments later Jack clipped the post with another drive, but from nowhere Hamilton suddenly equalised. Steve Davies hooked the ball across goal and Smith, who had signed a contract extension two hours before kick-off, celebrated by heading home at the second attempt.

It was a rare moment of joy and respite for the home side, as Rangers piled on the pressure, with Jack central to everything. Referee Steven McLean ignored a penalty appeal after Alex Gogic blocked a Kent cross, before Southwood tipped another Jack long-range effort just wide.

Ryan Jack put Rangers ahead inside six minutes

Jack's defence-splitting pass then carved open Hamilton's defence, but Southwood rushed out to save well at the feet of Tavernier.

Persistence paid off as half-time approached, with Kent showing why he is so highly valued by Rangers with a stunning, powerful effort from 20 yards that rocketed into the top corner.

If Rangers' lead at the break was well deserved, it did not spur them Gerrard's team on as he would have hoped. Instead they began the second half sloppily, as Hamilton dragged them into a scrap. Oakley's introduction added another physical attacking threat, and he very nearly created the equaliser.

Rangers were caught upfield as Hamilton flooded forward with men over, and when Smith found Oakley on the left edge of the box, his cross appeared destined to be diverted home by Miller at the back post. All that was needed was a touch for the net to ripple, but somehow Miller failed to make contact and the chance was gone.

Mickel Miller should have equalised again for Hamilton

Nerves appeared to have gripped Rangers. Helander headed Kent's free-kick wide when it looked simpler to score, before Oakley headed straight at Allan McGregor as Rangers' defence failed to clear a set-piece.

As the game ticked past 90 minutes, Hamilton's hoped were dashed. Morelos, a substitute after only returning from international duty with Colombia on Saturday, made the desired impact from the bench, as his through ball allowed Kent to finish sumptuously past Southwood.

Gerrard: It was a world-class strike

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hailed Kent's "world class" wonder strike.

"I thought Ryan was terrific today for large parts of the game," said Gerrard.

"His first goal was an absolute world-class strike. In any game, if you score a goal like that on your so-called weak side, you deserve a lot of credit for it.

"The second one was a composed finish which we have been working on a lot with him. That's what he's got to keep doing, providing those moments which help his team-mates get maximum points.

"I know everyone will get excited about his two goals today, he will get the headlines and rightly so.

"But we still have to be patient with him because he is still searching for match fitness and sharpness, 100 per cent being at it. They are his own words.

"So once we get him a little bit more tuned in and sharper, you will see more moments and displays like today.

"But that's the exact reason the fans all wanted him here and why we were desperate to get the deal done - he is such an important player to us."