Scottish Premiership: Celtic move clear, Jack Ross enjoys winning Hibernian start

Florian Kamberi celebrates after putting Hibs 2-1 up against Motherwell

Celtic moved clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 4-0 rout of Livingston, while Jack Ross made a winning start to life as Hibernian manager.

Odsonne Edouard put the Hoops ahead in the 19th minute with his 10th league goal of the season before Scott Brown added a second after 57 minutes.

James Forrest's second-half double added gloss to the scoreline and ensured Celtic made it five successive Premiership victories.

Scott Brown celebrates after scoring for Celtic

Second-placed Rangers head to Hamilton on Sunday looking to close the gap on their Glasgow rivals.

Jack Ross' first game in charge of Hibernian ended in a 3-1 victory over Motherwell at Easter Road.

Liam Polworth had put the visitors in front before a quickfire double from Christian Doidge and Florian Kamberi turned the game on its head inside the opening 25 minutes.

Jack Ross enjoyed a winning start at Easter Road

Substitute Daryl Horgan made sure of the three points with four minutes remaining as Motherwell missed the chance to go third.

St Mirren moved off the bottom of the table as Sam Foley's first goal for the club secured a 2-1 win over Ross County.

Brian Graham opened the scoring for County but Sean McLoughlin equalised just before half-time.

Brian Graham celebrates his goal for St Mirren

Foley had the final say for the Buddies in the 88th minute to put an end to their three-game losing run in the league.

Chris Burke's first-half brace helped Kilmarnock to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Hearts at Rugby Park.

Eamonn Brophy was on target for Kilmarnock

Burke scored twice inside the opening 16 minutes, either side of an Eamonn Brophy goal, to send Killie on their way to a first league win in four games.