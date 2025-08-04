Hearts vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.
TynecastleAttendance18,677.
Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes' side ease to victory against Dons to complete opening round of Premiership fixtures
Report as Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle; Graeme Shinnie's own goal put Hearts ahead; Lawrence Shankland had a goal disallowed for offside; Kusini Yengi missed a brilliant chance for the Dons; Stuart Finlay doubled the Jambos' lead as they end opening weekend top of the Premiership
Monday 4 August 2025 22:17, UK
Hearts made the perfect start to their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen as Dons captain Graeme Shinnie made it a birthday to forget.
Derek McInnes' side started fast, putting the Scottish Cup holders under early pressure before Shinne marked turning 34 by sending Harry Milne's low cross into his own net in the 11th minute.
Lawrence Shankland's wonder strike was ruled out for offside before Kusini Yengi missed a brilliant chance to level the game on his Dons debut.
- How the teams lined up | Stats
- In full: Scottish Premiership 2025/26 fixtures
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Eighty per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports
Jambos' summer signing Stuart Findlay bundled in their second in the 73rd minute to send them top of the Premiership after the opening round of fixtures.
More to follow...