Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes' side ease to victory against Dons to complete opening round of Premiership fixtures

Hearts made the perfect start to their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen as Dons captain Graeme Shinnie made it a birthday to forget.

Derek McInnes' side started fast, putting the Scottish Cup holders under early pressure before Shinne marked turning 34 by sending Harry Milne's low cross into his own net in the 11th minute.

Lawrence Shankland's wonder strike was ruled out for offside before Kusini Yengi missed a brilliant chance to level the game on his Dons debut.

Jambos' summer signing Stuart Findlay bundled in their second in the 73rd minute to send them top of the Premiership after the opening round of fixtures.

