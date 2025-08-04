 Skip to content
Hearts vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.

TynecastleAttendance18,677.

Hearts 2

  • G Shinnie (11th minute own goal)
  • S Findlay (73rd minute)

Aberdeen 0

    Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: Derek McInnes' side ease to victory against Dons to complete opening round of Premiership fixtures

    Report as Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle; Graeme Shinnie's own goal put Hearts ahead; Lawrence Shankland had a goal disallowed for offside; Kusini Yengi missed a brilliant chance for the Dons; Stuart Finlay doubled the Jambos' lead as they end opening weekend top of the Premiership

    Alison Conroy

    Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Monday 4 August 2025 22:17, UK

    EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 04: Hearts' Harry Milne (R) and Lawrence Shankland (L) celebrate after Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores an own goal to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park, on August 04, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
    Image: Hearts are top of the Scottish Premiership after their 2-0 home win over Aberdeen

    Hearts made the perfect start to their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen as Dons captain Graeme Shinnie made it a birthday to forget.

    Derek McInnes' side started fast, putting the Scottish Cup holders under early pressure before Shinne marked turning 34 by sending Harry Milne's low cross into his own net in the 11th minute.

    Lawrence Shankland's wonder strike was ruled out for offside before Kusini Yengi missed a brilliant chance to level the game on his Dons debut.

    Jambos' summer signing Stuart Findlay bundled in their second in the 73rd minute to send them top of the Premiership after the opening round of fixtures.

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

