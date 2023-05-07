Hearts 0-2 Celtic: Hoops retain Scottish Premiership title with win over 10-player Hearts

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou as Kyogo Furuhashi scored his 30th goal of the season to help beat 10-player Hearts 2-0.

The Japan striker got the title party under way when he knocked the ball in from Reo Hatate's cross after half-time.

Kyogo was forced off to be replaced by Hyeon-Gyu Oh and he made sure of the victory when he fired in from Aaron Mooy's cross.

The match was not without controversy with Hearts defender Alex Cochrane sent off on the stroke of half-time after his yellow card was upgraded to a red after a VAR check.

The victory confirms Celtic's 10th title in 11 seasons and they can secure a domestic treble if they beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on June 3 at Hampden Park.

How Celtic secured the title with four games to spare

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scored his 30th goal of the season

Ange Postecoglou's team can now focus on going for a record points total of 107, which they will achieve if they win their remaining matches.

They did not have it all their own way at Tynecastle, though, and the hosts enjoyed the territorial advantage in the opening 45 minutes with Kye Rowles coming closest with a volley that shaved the post and a header that landed on the roof of the net.

Hearts were not allowing Celtic to get into any passing rhythm and the visitors' only moment of note had been a Greg Taylor header over the bar before the game changed in the 45th minute.

Hearts' Alex Cochrane was sent off against Celtic after a controversial VAR review

Anthony Ralston's lofted pass down the right channel put Hearts on the back foot, with Daizen Maeda running across Cochrane and going down as his heels were clipped just outside the box.

Rowles was offering some cover and referee Nick Walsh initially showed the yellow card, but he changed it to a red after being called to his monitor by video assistant Willie Collum, although the original decision did not appear to be a clear and obvious error.

Steven Naismith brought on Stephen Kingsley for Yutaro Oda before Carl Starfelt was denied by the offside flag from the resulting free-kick after knocking home Ralston's header.

Celtic break the deadlock against Hearts as Kyogo prods them into the lead to put them on the brink of winning the title

Celtic still found it difficult to break through the 10 players, but the key moment fittingly involved three individuals who have been highly influential in their success this season.

Skipper Callum McGregor's lofted pass found the run of Hatate in behind the Hearts defence and he squared for Kyogo to nudge home from close range at the near post.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh doubles Celtic's lead against Hearts with a close-range finish from Aaron Mooy's cross.

Kyogo injured his shoulder in the process of scoring and was soon replaced by Oh.

The South Korea international doubled Celtic's advantage in the 80th minute with a neat finish following good work from fellow substitutes Sead Haksabanovic and Mooy.

Postecoglou: We can make this season really special

Ange Postecoglou raves about Celtic's season after they secured back-to-back titles with a 2-0 victory over Hearts

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to Sky Sports during the title celebrations:

"Super proud, It feels like it's been a long year. This group of players and staff have been outstanding, maintaining an almost impossible standard week-in, week-out.

"It's a daily thing. We won it last year, there's always a danger that maybe guys will get ahead of themselves, but from the first moment after we came back from pre-season we set our target.

"Last year's success we put to bed straight to bed and we really raised our standards this year.

Image: Celtic are one game from a domestic treble

"The boys have really risen to the challenge of trying to be successful on all fronts, it's a credit to them.

"I did have a moment after that first game [vs Hearts in July 2021] we had a mountain to climb, but I really had belief I could do something here and build a team these fans deserve.

"We have a great opportunity to make this season really special.

"The whole football club have embraced me from day one and I'm really grateful to give something back.

"You get emotional because you understand what's gone into it."

Naismith: Red card was wrong decision

Hearts manager Steven Naismith was frustrated with the red card given to Alex Cochrane and said it had a huge impact on the game against Celtic

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith spoke to Sky Sports about Alex Cochrane's red card:

"I don't agree with it. The referee's original decision was a good one.

"He was up with play and he was in the right area of the pitch, and I think there is a lot of work to do as a forward.

"I know myself as a forward there is a lot of work to do before he gets a chance on goal. The two players near the ball are in very similar positions, which would indicate they would get there at similar timings.

"It's not a clear and obvious error, for me. It has a big impact on the game, and it's so frustrating that I am standing here after the game talking about it."

"To be honest, I am not 100 per cent clear on the rules and the appeals process. We will talk about the pros and cons and make our call then.

"The last thing you want is after a VAR call losing a player for more games than you should be."

