Hearts 1-4 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' side move three points clear in title race

Celtic moved three points clear of Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a high-powered second-half display earned Brendan Rodgers' side a 4-1 win at Hearts.

The Hoops have been tracked by the Dons all season but the Pittodrie side's first league defeat of the campaign away to St Mirren earlier in the day paved the way for Rodgers' men to assert their authority at the summit.

The Hoops were off the pace in the first half and looked at risk of a first domestic defeat since they lost on their last visit to Tynecastle almost nine months ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyogo pounces on a fortunate bounce to give Celtic the lead against Hearts.

But the champions managed to subdue Hearts in the second half and their class shone through as they pulled away through goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and substitute Adam Idah, who hit a double either side of a consolation strike from home substitute Musa Drammeh.

The Parkhead side have now won six matches in a row in all competitions ahead of their Champions League showdown at home to Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Hearts, who travel to Belgium to face Cercle Brugge in the Conference League the following evening, remain 11th in the table, only one point from the bottom.

Hoops second-half class asserts title-race authority

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicolas Kuhn grabs the second goal for Celtic

Celtic saw more of the ball in a goalless first half, but it was Hearts who enjoyed a flurry of chances thanks to cutting counter-attacking play.

Blair Spittal and James Penrice were among those to be denied by Kasper Schmeichel, while Alan Forrest saw his strike blocked by Cameron Carter-Vickers at the end of a sweeping move ignited by the outstanding Penrice.

But having struggled to trouble Craig Gordon in the first half, Celtic forced the Hearts goalkeeper into a superb save early in the second, Kyogo Furuhashi seeing his close-range effort denied after pivoting in the box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Musa Drammeh pulled one back for Hearts to make it 3-1

The Celtic forward breached Gordon's goal in the 55th minute, though, finishing at the second time of asking after Daniel Oyegoke had ceded possession in a dangerous area. Spurred on, the visitors then extended their lead through Scottish Premiership top scorer Nicolas Kuhn, who drove into the left-hand-side of the Hearts box and powered his finish into the near top corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Substitute Adam Idah slots home Celtic's third

Though Hearts responded well, coming closest when Anthony Ralston diverted a curling cross onto his own crossbar, Celtic showed their ruthless edge in the closing stages, substitute Adam Idah scoring with just his third touch.

Musa Drammeh, on from the Hearts bench, reduced the deficit to two with a superb strike from outside the box, but Celtic remained on top and Idah converted a stoppage-time penalty to seal an important win.

Rodgers hails 'incredible' Kuhn

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers reflected on a successful game against Hearts.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's a very, very good win when you come here to Tynecastle and can win 4-1. Excellent performance, especially the second half.

"When we went through at half-time they adjusted really, really well and we could then play through in better numbers and then eliminate that press much better.

"We scored very good goals and kept going right to the very end which is the mark of a good team.

"It's a huge credit to our players, they've made long, long journeys and they're coming out of different time zones.

"Our Japanese players, Ali Johnston, Alex [Valle], Auston Trusty.

"They're giving so much to the team and effort and commitment, so just managing their minutes.

"Nicolas Kuhn's numbers are absolutely incredible, but he's working very, very hard and I thought his finish was absolutely superb. He's shown that he can make strikes, he can bend it in and score a back post. It was really pleasing."

'A lot of positives' for Critchley

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts head coach Neil Critchley believes his side's 4-1 loss was not a true reflection of the game against Celtic.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley on Sky Sports:

"I don't think 4-1 is a reflection of the game. I thought that was really harsh. I thought we were excellent in the first half.

"When you're on top, you need to take your chances, and we didn't do that. The first goal is pivotal. You need an element of luck, and they get luck for their first goal.

"We maybe showed a little bit of naivety right near the end of the game.

"Sometimes you have to take your medicine. We opened up the pitch for them, and they punished us but there was a lot of positives to take.

"I saw a real good structure and organisation, I saw a team on the front foot, we created some good opportunities and we gave a good team a real test, I felt."