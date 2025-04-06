Hearts 0-1 Dundee United: Sam Dalby's header earns Tangerines victory after James Wilson red card for Jambos

Sam Dalby's header proved decisive as Dundee United capitalised on a first-half red card for Hearts forward James Wilson to win 1-0 at Tynecastle and boost their European hopes.

The Jambos knew victory would secure their top-six place and take them within two points of fifth-placed United in the William Hill Premiership, and they were on top before the break.

However, the dismissal of 18-year-old Wilson for a rash challenge on Luca Stephenson in the 38th minute proved pivotal, allowing the visitors to seize the initiative in the second half.

Dalby's 67th-minute goal took Jim Goodwin's side eight points clear of Hearts and kept them on the coat-tails of Hibernian and Aberdeen in the battle for Europe.

Image: James Wilson was shown a red card for a sliding challenge on Luca Stephenson

Hearts boss Neil Critchley made four changes to the side that started last weekend's defeat at Celtic Park, including dropping captain Lawrence Shankland to the bench.

There were five changes to the United team that started the 1-0 win at Ross County a week previously although one of them was enforced shortly before kick-off after Ross Graham suffered an injury in the warm-up and 19-year Sam Cleall-Harding was promoted from the bench for his competitive debut.

Hearts had the first chance of the match in the 16th minute when Blair Spittal's pass allowed Elton Kabangu to spin away from Stephenson and race towards goal but 'keeper Jack Walton dived to his left to make an excellent save from the Belgian forward.

Kabangu had another half-chance shortly afterwards, following a driving run by Sander Kartum but his angled shot was easily blocked by Walton.

Wilson then fired into the side-netting from the angle of the box before Jorge Grant's shot was saved by Walton.

Wilson spurned a great chance in the 27th minute when he drilled Spittal's cross wide from 10 yards.

United seemed content to sit back and soak up pressure and they took until the 35th minute to register their first notable attempt at goal when Ryan Strain curled a free-kick just wide from 20 yards.

Hearts generally appeared to be in control, and Wilson flicked a chance just wide before Spittal threatened with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Image: Dalby celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winner

However, the hosts suffered a major blow in the closing stages of the half when Wilson slid in to challenge Stephenson with a raised boot and referee Nick Walsh wasted no time in flashing his red card.

Despite being a player down, Hearts continued to enjoy their fair share of possession and still carried a threat.

However, United - who made an attack-minded triple substitution in the 58th minute - got themselves ahead midway through the second half when Dalby headed home Glenn Middleton's cross from the right.

Hearts kept asking questions until the end but Critchley's side now face a tense trip to Motherwell on Saturday as they bid to keep themselves in the top six after the split and revive their fading European hopes.