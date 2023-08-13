Hearts 0-0 Kilmarnock: Both sides remain unbeaten in Scottish Premiership after goalless draw

Hearts and Kilmarnock fought out a goalless draw at Tynecastle to remain undefeated after two Scottish Premiership matches of the new season.

Boos from the home side greeted the final whistle after 90 minutes of few clear opportunities.

After a late surge from the Jambos, Kilmarnock looked content with a point at the end, despite looking more threatening in attack for most of the match.

Both teams won their opening-day fixture in the Scottish top flight, with Kilmarnock delivering the surprise of the first round of fixtures with a 1-0 victory over Rangers.

Hearts, who got off the mark with a 2-0 win away to St Johnstone, were in action again on Thursday when they slipped to a 2-1 first-leg defeat to Rosenborg in the Conference League third qualifying round.

Hearts opened with intent and Peter Haring had a header saved by William Dennis, only to see the offside flag deny them a corner.

At the other end, Lewis Mayo enjoyed Kilmarnock's first attempt on target in the 15th minute but his header was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Moments later, the visitors had the opportunity to spring a counter-attack but skipper Brad Lyons could not find the supporting run of Matty Kennedy and the chance was gone.

There was a moment of concern for Hearts in the 26th minute when Clark punched the ball following a corner only for it to hit a group of players inside the box, before the the home defence scrambled it clear.

The game needed a spark and Haring almost provided it for Hearts in the 33rd minute, but his 25-yard drive slipped wide.

But it was Kilmarnock who finished the half stronger, with Kennedy's shot touched past the post by Clark, while the winger also saw a free-kick deflected wide.

Defender Robbie Deas then headed a David Watson cross off target, before the Rugby Park side carved out their best chance of the half.

A Kyle Magennis header from Kennedy's in-swinging cross was destined for the bottom corner but Clark got a strong right hand to it to prevent the Ayrshire team from taking a lead into the break.

Hearts continued to enjoy more possession in the second half but it was Kilmarnock who fashioned the better moments in attack.

Kennedy drew another save from Clark within seconds of the restart, before Daniel Armstrong headed wide.

The visiting supporters were off their seats in the 65th minute as a powerful drive from defender Stuart Findlay arrowed inches wide.

Despite their European exertions in Norway, Hearts finished the stronger of the two teams. But although they piled the pressure on in the closing minutes, they could not break down a resolute Kilmarnock defence.

A Lawrence Shankland effort - following a cross from substitute Liam Boyce - dropped wide and Kenneth Vargas curled a long-range effort too high as both teams had to settle for a point.

Hearts now turn their attention to the second leg of their Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg on Thursday night, before a Scottish League Cup tie against Partick Thistle on August 20.

Kilmarnock are at home to Celtic in the League Cup on August 19.

Hearts' next Scottish Premiership match is away to Dundee on August 27, while Kilmarnock are at Motherwell on August 26.