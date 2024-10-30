Hearts 1-2 Kilmarnock: Kyle Vassell winner sends hosts bottom of Scottish Premiership table

Kilmarnock came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle as Hearts slipped to the bottom of the William Hill Scottish Premiership.

The hosts went in at the break in front courtesy of Alan Forrest's strike but Derek McInnes' side scored two quickfire goals through Matty Kennedy and Kyle Vassell.

The result saw the mini-revival under new Hearts head coach Neil Critchley suffer a setback in the Englishman's fourth game in charge and they slipped below rivals Hibernian to the foot of the table.

It was a productive night's work for Kilmarnock, however, as they climbed into the top six.

The hosts started brightly as they looked to continue their encouraging run of displays under Critchley.

Kenneth Vargas had a tame shot saved by Robby McCrorie inside two minutes before turning provider for Blair Spittal.

The midfielder's low drive from the edge of the box was pushed around the post by the outstretched Killie goalkeeper.

Kilmarnock caused panic in the Hearts box in the 18th minute when Vassell got to the ball ahead of Craig Gordon from Danny Armstrong's pass, but Kye Rowles covered and conceded a corner as the ball bounced towards goal.

Cammy Devlin then saw a deflected effort bounce just wide before Killie responded at the other end.

Armstrong had a shot from Kennedy's corner saved by Gordon before Joe Wright headed over from another Kennedy delivery.

But it was Hearts who went into the break in front after Forrest finished off a flowing move in the 44th minute.

Lawrence Shankland's quick throw set Vargas free down the right and the forward picked out Spittal on the edge of the box.

Spittal played a deft pass into Forrest's path and the winger fired a drive high into the net from close range.

Hearts kept coming at the start of the second half and, after Malachi Boateng had a shot blocked from six yards, Shankland fired just over.

Kilmarnock then seized control with two goals in five minutes.

Kennedy levelled with a controlled half volley inside the area after the ball broke to him from Vassell outmuscling Frankie Kent.

And the Hearts defending was questionable again as the visitors stormed ahead in the 63rd minute.

David Watson's long throw into the area was not dealt with and Wright's back-heel was picked up by Vassell with his back to goal just yards out.

Despite having Rowles for company the striker managed to swivel and smash the ball home.

Hearts threw on James Wilson, who scored the late equaliser in Sunday's Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs, but Killie comfortably held on for the win.

Critchley frustrated by collapse

Hearts manager Neil Critchley:

"It's very disappointing, we started the game really well and pushed Kilmarnock right back. We dominated the game, scored a really good goal to go 1-0 up.

"I felt we deserved that but then two really, really poor moments of defending cost us the game. It was a big learning curve for me tonight.

"The last half-hour of the game, after we went 2-1 down, we have to show more courage. But we lost our discipline on the ball and it became a little bit off-the-cuff style football.

"We didn't do enough, Killie sat behind the ball but that's when you need quality and we were lacking. We have to go to St Johnstone and show character as a group now."

McInnes: We wasted first half-hour

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes:

"I thought we wasted the first half hour. The messaging from us was to try and come here and be a wee bit more forthright and impose ourselves in the game.

"I thought we were too passive, I thought Hearts were arriving at the edge of our box too often, too many corners, free-kicks going into our box and I thought we were playing with fire.

"At the break we tried to get the message across about what we wanted to try to do and I thought we were far better."