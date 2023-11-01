Hearts 1-0 Livingston: Kenneth Vargas' strike ends Jambos winless run

Substitute Kenneth Vargas scored his first Hearts goal to secure a 1-0 victory over Livingston and ease the pressure on manager Steven Naismith.

The Jambos started the night in the bottom six of the cinch Premiership and, after failing to win any of their previous three matches, they looked set for more frustration until their Costa Rican summer signing stepped off the bench to make their dominance over the Lions count in the 79th minute.

Livingston boss David Martindale - who was the subject of a failed approach from St Johnstone regarding their managerial vacancy earlier this week - was left frustrated as his side suffered a third straight defeat to slip to second-bottom spot.

Naismith made five changes to the side that started Sunday's agonising 2-1 defeat away to Rangers as Stephen Kingsley, Alan Forrest, Cammy Devlin, Alex Lowry and Liam Boyce replaced Toby Sibbick, Odel Offiah, Jorge Grant, Calem Nieuwenhof and Vargas.

Martindale also rang the changes following Saturday's 2-0 loss at home to Dundee, with goalkeeper Shamal George, Cristian Montano, Luiyi de Lucas, Dan MacKay, Bruce Anderson and Steven Bradley dropping out to make way for Jack Hamilton, Scott Pittman, Miles Welch-Hayes, Mo Sangare, Andrew Shinnie and Stephen Kelly.

Image: Hearts' Alan Forrest and match winner Kenneth Vargas

Forrest - playing at wing-back for Hearts - had the first effort of the night from the edge of the box but it lacked the power to trouble former Jambos No.1 Hamilton.

At the other end, Kelly shot over the bar from distance but it would prove to be the Lions' only notable attempt of a match largely controlled by the hosts.

Captain Lawrence Shankland threatened in the 14th minute when his powerful goal-bound strike from the edge of the box was bravely headed behind for a corner by Lions skipper Mikey Devlin.

The Hearts striker went even closer in the 20th minute when he curled a shot against the crossbar after the ball broke into his path 12 yards out.

The hosts continued to enjoy the majority of the ball but struggled to create clear chances against a well-organised Lions side. Shankland endured more frustration when his ferocious shot from the edge of the box was brilliantly beaten away by Hamilton.

Naismith made a change at half-time as Grant replaced Devlin in a move designed to inject more invention into Hearts' play.

They continued to probe early in the second period, with Kingsley seeing a strike tipped behind by Hamilton before Lowry shot just over. Shankland then drove another effort agonisingly wide.

The half-chances and near-misses continued for Hearts but, just as it looked like it was not to be their night, Vargas - 10 minutes after entering the fray - stole in at the back post to get on the end of an inviting ball across goal from Grant and fire home from close range.

Naismith delighted with performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Naismith shares his delight over Hearts 1-0 win over Livingston and updates fans on Alex Lowry - who went off injured during the game.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith:

"The biggest and most pleasing thing for me is the patience we showed.

"I've been here many a time when it gets desperate and you're firing long balls in and shooting from 40 yards, but there was real control.

"I was pretty comfortable. You can hope you will get the goal but I was quite confident about the way the game was going, they were getting deeper and more spaces were happening. Our fresher players came on and they produced."

"If the fans can see what is happening and they understand what you are doing then this is a great place to play.

"Teams are going to come here and sit and frustrate and try and counter but we continued to play with good pace and the structure was really good.

"We had nearly nine or 10 players in the final third half at times which is important to move the ball and make chances."

Martindale: Livingston will decide my future

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Martindale assesses Livingston’s 1-0 loss to Hearts and gives his assurance he isn’t leaving the club anytime in the near future.

Livingston's David Martindale addressed the approach from St Johnstone at full-time:

"The speculation honestly doesn't bother me. I was in with (chief executive) Dave Black for about three minutes.

"I said 'what do you want to do? Do you want to keep me at the club or do you want me to go and speak to St Johnstone?' He said 'we want to keep you at the club'. I said 'perfect' and I went back out to take training.

"There's not a lot more to it. I've said before, the day I leave Livingston, it will be Livingston's decision, whether that's through a negative or a positive. I believe the people at the club have my best interests at heart also.

"Livingston changed my life by giving me an opportunity to be a manager in the Premiership and I'll never ever forget that."

Hearts' attention now turns to their Viaplay Cup semi final against Rangers on Sunday. Kick-off at Hampden Park is 3pm.

Livingston are away to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Kick-off 2pm.