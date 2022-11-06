90' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kye Rowles replaces Barrie McKay.

89' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

88' Penalty conceded by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

85' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Callum Slattery.

85' Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

85' Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

84' Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

84' Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

84' Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

84' Hand ball by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

81' Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

79' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 2. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.

78' Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

77' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Nathaniel Atkinson replaces Andrew Halliday.

77' Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Josh Ginnelly.

76' Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

76' Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

75' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

75' Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross.

74' Offside, Motherwell. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Sean Goss is caught offside.

73' Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

73' Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

73' Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).

72' Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

69' Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

69' Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

68' Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

68' Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

67' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

63' Offside, Motherwell. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

62' Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

62' Foul by Matt Penney (Motherwell).

61' Louis Moult (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

61' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 1. Louis Moult (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

59' Penalty conceded by Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.

59' Penalty Motherwell. Louis Moult draws a foul in the penalty area.

56' Offside, Motherwell. Callum Slattery tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.

56' Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.

55' Substitution, Motherwell. Louis Moult replaces Connor Shields.

53' Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Toby Sibbick following a fast break.

52' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Michael Smith.

52' Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.

51' Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

47' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0.

45'+5' First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0.

45'+4' Attempt blocked. Matt Penney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

45'+4' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

45'+4' Attempt blocked. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

45'+3' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

45' Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.

45' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin van Veen.

45' Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

44' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Matt Penney.

41' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Craig Gordon tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

41' Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

40' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.

40' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

38' Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

38' Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the red card.

38' Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

38' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

37' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

36' Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

36' Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

36' Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

35' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

34' Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

33' Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

33' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

33' Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

33' Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

26' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

26' Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

25' Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25' Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

24' Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin tries a through ball, but Andrew Halliday is caught offside.

24' Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

24' Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

22' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

22' Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

20' Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn because of an injury.

20' Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

13' Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

13' Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

12' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

12' Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

10' Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

10' Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).

9' Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

9' Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

8' Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

7' Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

7' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Matt Penney.

4' Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

3' Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

1' Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

1' Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First Half begins.