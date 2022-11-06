 Skip to content
Hearts vs Motherwell. Scottish Premiership.

TynecastleAttendance18,806.

Hearts 3

  • J Grant (sent off 38th minute)
  • A Halliday (45th minute, 47th minute)
  • L Shankland (89th minute pen)

Motherwell 2

  • L Moult (61st minute pen)
  • B Spittal (79th minute)

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kye Rowles replaces Barrie McKay.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Motherwell 2. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Callum Slattery.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

free_kick_won icon

Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

yellow_card icon

Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

free_kick_won icon

Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 2. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Nathaniel Atkinson replaces Andrew Halliday.

substitution icon

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Josh Ginnelly.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

free_kick_won icon

Robert Snodgrass (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Louis Moult (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross.

offside icon

Offside, Motherwell. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Sean Goss is caught offside.

yellow_card icon

Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Blair Spittal (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Toby Sibbick (Heart of Midlothian).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Sondre Johansen (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Cameron Devlin.

offside icon

Offside, Motherwell. Sean Goss tries a through ball, but Kevin van Veen is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Matt Penney (Motherwell).

yellow_card icon

Louis Moult (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 1. Louis Moult (Motherwell) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Motherwell. Louis Moult draws a foul in the penalty area.

offside icon

Offside, Motherwell. Callum Slattery tries a through ball, but Blair Spittal is caught offside.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.

substitution icon

Substitution, Motherwell. Louis Moult replaces Connor Shields.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Toby Sibbick following a fast break.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Michael Smith.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Motherwell 0. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

start icon

Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Matt Penney (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

goal icon

Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Motherwell 0. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin van Veen.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Matt Penney.

offside icon

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Craig Gordon tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Robert Snodgrass.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

yellow_card icon

Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

red_card icon

Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the red card.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

offside icon

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Michael Smith tries a through ball, but Lawrence Shankland is caught offside.

yellow_card icon

Ricki Lamie (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jorge Grant.

corner icon

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Toby Sibbick.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Blair Spittal.

free_kick_won icon

Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

free_kick_won icon

Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

offside icon

Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Cameron Devlin tries a through ball, but Andrew Halliday is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

substitution icon

Substitution, Motherwell. Stephen O'Donnell replaces Paul McGinn because of an injury.

free_kick_won icon

Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum Slattery (Motherwell).

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Liam Kelly.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

free_kick_won icon

Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

free_kick_won icon

Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Connor Shields (Motherwell).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

corner icon

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Matt Penney.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Callum Slattery (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul McGinn.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian).

free_kick_won icon

Callum Slattery (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.