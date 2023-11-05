 Skip to content
Hearts vs Rangers. Viaplay Cup Semi Final.

Hampden ParkAttendance44,734.

Hearts 1

  • L Shankland (81st minute pen)

Rangers 3

  • J Tavernier (50th minute pen, 64th minute)
  • S Wright (55th minute)

Hearts 1-3 Rangers: James Tavernier double sends Gers into Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen

Report as Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final to set up a meeting with Aberdeen in next month's final; two second-half James Tavernier goals sent Rangers on their way to victory; sub Scott Wright was also on target, while Lawrence Shankland netted a late pen for Hearts

Richard Morgan

Football journalist @Richiereds1976

Sunday 5 November 2023 17:21, UK

James Tavernier
Image: James Tavernier celebrates his penalty against Hearts

Two second-half James Tavernier goals helped Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on Sunday to set up a final showdown with Aberdeen.

The semi-final was tightly poised at half-time, only for Tavernier to turn it in Rangers' favour after the break by first converted a 50th-minute penalty after Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark had felled Danilo in the box.

Substitute Scott Wright soon added a second after a well-worked team goal, before captain Tavernier confirmed the win with a sublime free-kick after 64 minutes, with Lawrence Shankland's late spot-kick a mere consolation for Steven Naismith's side.

As a result, new Rangers manager Philippe Clement is now one win away from claiming a trophy just two months after taking charge at Ibrox when his side take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 17.

More to follow shortly...

What's next?

Livingston
Rangers

Sunday 12th November 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Rangers' attention turns to the Europa League with a game at home to Sparta Prague on Thursday night. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Scottish Premiership match is away to Livingston on Sunday November 12, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Hearts travel to Motherwell in their next league match on November 11. Kick-off 3pm.

