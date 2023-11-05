Hearts 1-3 Rangers: James Tavernier double sends Gers into Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen

Two second-half James Tavernier goals helped Rangers beat Hearts 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final on Sunday to set up a final showdown with Aberdeen.

The semi-final was tightly poised at half-time, only for Tavernier to turn it in Rangers' favour after the break by first converted a 50th-minute penalty after Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark had felled Danilo in the box.

Substitute Scott Wright soon added a second after a well-worked team goal, before captain Tavernier confirmed the win with a sublime free-kick after 64 minutes, with Lawrence Shankland's late spot-kick a mere consolation for Steven Naismith's side.

As a result, new Rangers manager Philippe Clement is now one win away from claiming a trophy just two months after taking charge at Ibrox when his side take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 17.

More to follow shortly...

Rangers' attention turns to the Europa League with a game at home to Sparta Prague on Thursday night. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Scottish Premiership match is away to Livingston on Sunday November 12, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Hearts travel to Motherwell in their next league match on November 11. Kick-off 3pm.