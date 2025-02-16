Hearts 1-3 Rangers: Jamie McCart scores two own goals as Philippe Clement's side return to winning ways

Hearts defender Jamie McCart scored two own goals to propel Rangers to a 3-1 win at Tynecastle Park.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement called for a reaction following the 1-0 defeat to Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup last weekend and got exactly that as McCart's misfortune and Vaclav Cerny's 10th goal of the league campaign fired the visitors to victory.

Ianis Hagi's cross was bundled into the back of the net by McCart in the 20th minute, but the hosts reacted well to going behind and eventually found their equaliser through new signing Michael Steinwender, who glanced in James Penrice's corner to level the scoreline shortly after the restart (49).

"Rangers are on the ropes," said Sky Sports' Neil McCann shortly after the goal went in, but, despite being correct at the time, it was the visitors who would retake the lead through Cerny (61) before McCart's second effort into his own net put Rangers out of reach in the 73rd minute.

Despite addressing their short-term woes, the gap to Celtic still sits at a daunting 13 points following a disappointing campaign for the Gers - which is a situation Sky Sports' Kris Boyd labelled "not good enough" prior to a ball being kicked.

Player ratings: Brilliant Butland Hearts: Gordon (8), Baningime (6), Grant (6), Shankland (7), Steinwender (8), Spittal (8), Kabangu (5), Wilson (7), Penrice (7), McCart (3); Forrester (6).



Subs: Nieuwenhof (6), Kartum (6), Neilson (n/a), Vargas (n/a), Drammeh (n/a).



Rangers: Butland (9), Tavernier (6), Souttar (6), Nsiala (6), Jefte (6), Raskin (6), Diomande (6), Lawrence (6), Cerny (8), Hagi (7); Igamane (7).



Subs: Dessers (7), Propper (n/a), Fernandes (n/a), Curtis (n/a)



Player of the Match: Jack Butland.

Boyd: Fans are done with Clement

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"If they had acted on Monday, it was emotional. Away from home it has been terrible and you are 16 points behind Celtic after already beating them.

"Europe is a bonus and your bread and butter is the league. It has not been good enough. Clement has had money to spend.

"You can make the excuses but it has not been good enough. When you look at Rangers last season, they should have won the league. They threw it away.

"For me, this is as bad as anything. There seems to be an acceptance of second best. Steven Gerrard, you felt the players had the full trust in him.

"Sometimes you need to be told the truth. It has not been good enough [under Clement]. I can understand why they don't want a managerial change but the fans have had enough of Clement.

"The majority of fans are done. It's February and it is done!"

Misfortune for McCart! Two own goals...

Clement: We demanded a reaction

Rangers boss Philippe Clement speaking to Sky Sports:

"We demanded a reaction from all of us. The team wanted that and showed it clearly. It was an open game and one everyone enjoyed to watch. Hard place to come and win. Scoring three goals, there are many positive points.

"They had their goalkeeper to thank too. It was a hard-fought game, they hadn't lost in the last eight games so to come here and win is important.

"It was not our best game of the season. We have played better games, but to win is the most important thing. We need to keep on digging in, with all the team together, to get the points. That is what everyone wants."

Critchley: We were the better team

Hearts boss Neil Critchley speaking to Sky Sports:

"I am scratching my head, 3-1 is not a fair reflection of the game. The outcome does not tell the story, we were the better team. We had more of the ball and more chances but just didn't take them, we then got punished at the other end.

"I saw so many positives from the game. We played on the front foot and looked like the team I want us to be, just not clinical.

"We defended, competed and transitioned well but lacked that little bit of quality in the final moment. It's a funny feeling as I'm pleased with how we played but obviously disappointed coming off a 3-1 scoreline."