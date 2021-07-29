Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez make long-awaited Reds return from injury

Hertha Berlin got the better of Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller, but it was the return from injury of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez that will have pleased manager Jurgen Klopp the most.

​​​In their second pre-season game of their summer tour of Austria, Klopp's team soon found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Suat Serdar's wonder strike.

However, Liverpool rallied to go in level at the break thanks to well-taken efforts from Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, only for substitute Stevan Jovetic's second-half double to give Hertha the spoils.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did pull a goal back late on, although it was the sight of Van Dijk and Gomez playing the last 20 minutes at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol that will have mattered most to Klopp come the full-time whistle.

More to follow shortly…

What's next?

Liverpool take on La Liga side Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday, with the pre-season friendly kicking off at 4pm.