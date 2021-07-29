Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hertha Berlin vs Liverpool. Friendly Match.

Tivoli Stadion TirolAttendance15,000.

Hertha Berlin 4

  • S Ascacibar (21st minute)
  • S Serdar (31st minute)
  • S Jovetic (66th minute, 80th minute)

Liverpool 3

  • S Mané (37th minute)
  • T Minamino (42nd minute)
  • A Oxlade-Chamberlain (88th minute)

Latest Friendly Match Odds

Hertha Berlin 4-3 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez make long-awaited Reds return from injury

Match report as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez make their comebacks from long-term knee injuries as second-half subs; Liverpool lose pre-season friendly 4-3 to Hertha Berlin; Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all on target for Jurgen Klopp's team

By Richard Morgan

Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

Thursday 29 July 2021 21:35, UK

Virgil van Dijk
Image: Virgil van Dijk made his Liverpool return from injury against Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin got the better of Liverpool in a seven-goal thriller, but it was the return from injury of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez that will have pleased manager Jurgen Klopp the most.

​​​In their second pre-season game of their summer tour of Austria, Klopp's team soon found themselves 2-0 down after goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Suat Serdar's wonder strike.

However, Liverpool rallied to go in level at the break thanks to well-taken efforts from Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino, only for substitute Stevan Jovetic's second-half double to give Hertha the spoils.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did pull a goal back late on, although it was the sight of Van Dijk and Gomez playing the last 20 minutes at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol that will have mattered most to Klopp come the full-time whistle.

More to follow shortly…

Also See:

Trending

What's next?

Liverpool take on La Liga side Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on Sunday, with the pre-season friendly kicking off at 4pm.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q