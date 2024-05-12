 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.

Easter Road.

Hibernian 0

    Aberdeen 3

    • L Clarkson (30th minute)
    • D Polvara (39th minute)
    • B Miovski (52nd minute)

    All Sky Bet Odds
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a through ball.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jack MacKenzie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Graeme Shinnie replaces Dante Polvara.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Ester Sokler replaces Bojan Miovski.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dylan Levitt (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a headed pass.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Josh Campbell replaces Dylan Vente.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Hibernian. Dylan Levitt replaces Nathan Moriah-Welsh.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
    goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 3. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Myziane Maolida (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nicky Devlin (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Second Half begins Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 2.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 2.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
    goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 2. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a cross.
    offside icon

    Offside, Aberdeen. Junior Hoilett is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Barron (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
    goal icon

    Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 1. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie with a cross.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Connor Barron (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dante Polvara.
    corner icon

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Chris Cadden.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a through ball.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Stefan Gartenmann.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie McGrath.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dylan Vente following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Connor Barron.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Moriah-Welsh.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a cross.
    yellow_card icon

    Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
    corner icon

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie McGrath.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dylan Vente (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a headed pass.
    free_kick_won icon

    Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Hibernian).
    free_kick_won icon

    Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).
    offside icon

    Offside, Hibernian. Dylan Vente is caught offside.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.