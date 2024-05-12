Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.
Easter Road.
Attempt missed. Ester Sokler (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Dylan Levitt (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
Attempt blocked. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dylan Levitt.
Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 3. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie McGrath.
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 2. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Junior Hoilett.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Devlin with a cross.
Attempt missed. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal! Hibernian 0, Aberdeen 1. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
Attempt missed. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Connor Barron (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dante Polvara.
Attempt blocked. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Attempt missed. Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dylan Vente following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Myziane Maolida.
Attempt blocked. Myziane Maolida (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes.
Attempt missed. Dante Polvara (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Boyle.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Moriah-Welsh.
Attempt blocked. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Hoilett with a cross.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack MacKenzie.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Marcondes (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Dylan Vente (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a headed pass.