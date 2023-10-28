Hibs 0-0 Celtic: Brendan Rodgers' winless run at Easter Road continues after Scottish Premiership stalemate

Brendan Rodgers' wait for a win at Easter Road continues after his Celtic side were held to a goalless draw by Hibs.

The Hoops had the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership but struggled after their midweek Champions League efforts against Atletico Madrid.

Both sides passed up early chances - Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall denied Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor, while Hibs striker Martin Boyle sent an effort over the crossbar.

James Forrest saw his volley crash off the bar late on as Celtic had to settle for a share of the spoils, with the point moving them eight clear of Rangers, who play on Sunday.

Hibs, who are now without a win in their last four league games, move up to eighth.

Stalemate at Easter Road

Image: James Forrest hit the crossbar late on for Celtic

Celtic dominated possession early on but it was sloppy passing from Hibs that led to their first two half-chances. Paulo Bernardo shot just wide from 22 yards before Marshall denied McGregor and Luis Palma hit the rebound wide.

Anthony Ralston replaced Alistair Johnston after the Celtic right-back took a Rocky Bushiri clearance flush in the face.

Ralston and fellow full-back Greg Taylor were taking up positions in the middle of the park but Celtic were struggling to break Hibs down.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made one change from Celtic's starting line up against Atletico Madrid

Paulo Bernardo started for the injured Reo Hatate.

Hibs started with Martin Boyle up front alongside Dylan Vente, with Jair Tavares making only his fourth start for the club on the right wing.

Rocky Bushiri replaced Paul Hanlon in central defence.

The only time they got in behind in the first half saw Taylor's low cross reach Bernardo, who could not get the ball out of his feet but forced it away from Marshall only for the goalkeeper to recover brilliantly to block from Maeda.

Hibernian's only moments of note in the first half saw Elie Youan shoot straight at Joe Hart after starting a counter-attack himself and Dylan Vente fire over following a set-piece.

The hosts' best chance came just after the interval when Jordan Obita curled in a perfect cross for Boyle, but the forward could not keep his volley down from six yards.

Image: Celtic's Alistair Johnston was forced off with a head injury

Rodgers brought on four attacking substitutions before the midway point of the second half as Mikey Johnston made his first appearance for the club since March 2022, after spending last season on loan with Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.

The subs made their mark as Celtic began to pin their hosts back. Hyeon-Gyu Oh had a difficult header saved before Marshall threw himself to his right to parry Johnston's long-range strike.

Good play from Johnston saw David Turnbull try to set up Oh but his low cross was turned behind before Forrest volleyed against the bar from the resulting corner.

The final chance saw Forrest turn Turnbull's low cross past the near post in stoppage time.

Hibernian are at home to Ross County in their next Scottish Premiership match on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

Celtic host St Mirren on Wednesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.