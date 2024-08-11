Hibernian 0-2 Celtic: Callum McGregor scores screamer as Scottish Premiership champions turn on style

A thunderbolt from Callum McGregor helped Celtic ease to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Brendan Rodgers' side made it two wins from two at the start of their Scottish Premiership campaign in a sunny Scottish capital.

The visitors took the lead when Nicolas Kuhn converted from James Forrest's cross after Kyogo's initial effort was saved by Joe Bursik (3).

Celtic doubled their lead in scintillating fashion as McGregor - who announced his retirement from international football this week - collected Kuhn's pass and found the top corner from 25 yards (19).

The result moves Celtic top of the table on six points ahead of the weekend's remaining games while Hibernian are bottom having lost both of their opening matches.

McGregor rolls back the years with stunner

Image: Celtic have won their last eight games in the Premiership, their last longer winning streak was from 7th January 2023 to 16th April 2023, a run of 12 games.

McGregor reminded watching Scotland manager Steve Clarke what he will be missing. The 31-year-old midfielder struck into the top corner from nearly 30 yards two days after announcing his retirement from international football.

Hibs struggled to make inroads on Kasper Schmeichel's goal until the latter stages of David Gray's first home league match as permanent head coach.

Gray brought in Dylan Levitt and new signing Mykola Kuharevich following his team's opening 3-0 defeat against St Mirren, while Celtic were unchanged from their 4-0 win over Kilmarnock.

Image: Kuhn scored the opener

The champions were ahead inside three minutes from a move that originated with a Hibs throw deep in the Celtic half. Greg Taylor's clearance from inside his box found Kuhn, who played a quick ball over the top which left the Hibs defence exposed to Kyogo Furuhashi's pace.

The Japan forward probably should have played Kuhn in but opted to shoot from 22 yards. However, Josef Bursik could only palm the low shot into the path of James Forrest, who squared for Kuhn to tap in.

Celtic continued to look like a side who have picked up where they left off in last season's title run-in with the bonus of winger Kuhn showing an improved burst of pace.

Image: Kuhn celebrates with team-mate Matt O'Riley

Hibs contributed to their own downfall with a succession of loose passes in their own half. Josh Campbell's wayward ball earned Furuhashi a good chance which he squandered, and more inaccurate passing put them on the back foot and allowed McGregor his moment of magic in the 19th minute.

Shot-shy Hibs Hibernian failed to attempt a shot on target in this game, it's the first time they failed to attempt a shot on target in a game in the Premiership since facing St. Johnstone on 16th December 2023.

Things threatened to get out of hand for the hosts. Centre-back Warren O'Hora volleyed Alistair Johnston's cross off the underside of his own bar and Matt O'Riley curled just over from 20 yards.

Celtic remained in complete control and stepped up their efforts to add to their lead early in the second half. McGregor's shot was deflected off the post and Kuhn and O'Riley both threatened before Taylor's wonderful ball got Furuhashi in behind, but Bursik saved.

Image: McGregor celebrates with his team-mates after scoring

Hibs showed signs of life with balls across the face of the goal from Martin Boyle and Lewis Millert, and Gray brought on Kieron Bowie for a debut.

Rudi Molotnikov produced the home team's first shot at goal around the 70-minute mark, however he was well wide after beating two men.

Furuhashi fluffed a chance to finish off a devastating counter-attack either side of going down injured with two separate problems. He shook both off but, with no experienced deputy, winger Mikey Johnston came on in the centre-forward role to give the Japanese striker a rest, and curled not far wide from 20 yards.

Bowie's display gave Hibs fans at least one positive to take from the game and the former Fulham forward's shot from a tight angle brushed off the bar.

Johnston himself went off in the closing stages after taking a whack in the face from Bursik as he followed up on O'Riley's saved header, and fellow substitute Daizen Maeda finished the game as a centre-forward.

Gray: We need to show more composure

Image: David Gray says his Hibernian side are a work in progress

Hibernian boss David Gray: "I think it's pretty clear you can't give Celtic a goal head start after three minutes.

"All the time we've spoken pre-match about being brave on the ball and showing a bit of composure playing in tighter spaces because they're aggressive when they press but we didn't play well enough.

"We had to ride our luck to get to half-time at 2-0. For their second goal, it's a great hit from McGregor but it was avoidable earlier in the move. The second half was better and we carried a bit more of a threat.

"The boys who came on made a difference but this is the highest level of Scottish football and so we need to come back and be better next week. We need to learn from this quickly as if you do give up opportunities, you will be punished."

Rodgers: We should have scored more

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with Nicolas Kuhn

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers: "Easter Road is one of the most difficult places to come in Scottish football.

"I thought we were very good for large spells. There were moments in the second half when we went too long, too early.

"We made a great start and showed a real winning attitude and we have quality. We should have had a few more goals."

Rodgers was also asked about the future of Matt O'Riley, who has been the subject of interest from Atalanta and Brighton.

"I don't think we can replace like-for-like," he said. "If he did leave, to get someone like that straight away would be very difficult. If he did go, it would be for big money and obviously we won't be spending that on one player.

"I'm not overthinking it. He's a gifted player that I love working with. His attitude is first class and he knows I trust him 100 per cent."

Analysis: Celtic back in the groove

Image: Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel celebrates at full-time

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

"It's the perfect start to the league campaign from Celtic. They finished the end of last season extremely strongly and they've quickly got back into the same routine. It fell a little flat in the second half, and I think the team tired a bit.

"All the changes disrupted Celtic's rhythm but it's been a difficult venue for them in the past. I think Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with the three points. Hibs are a work in progress.

"There needs to be a great deal of patience with David Gray, so let's hope he gets it."

Image: Hibernian's Kieron Bowie walks off at full-time

Former Hibernian boss and Celtic defender Alan Stubbs told Sky Sports:

"In the second half, Celtic just managed the game. Their intensity dropped and Hibs started to get a little bit more of the ball. Overall, there was never any doubt in terms of how the result was going to go.

"Hibs needed to make more of a fist of it as in the first half, it could have been anything as Celtic completely dominated.

"It was so one-way there was never any doubt that Celtic would let their lead slip."

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"The manager for Hibs will get the blame but he's not telling his players to just launch it forward. As a player, you've got to show and make things happen. The first half from Hibs was absolutely embarrassing.

