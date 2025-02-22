Hibernian 2-1 Celtic: Josh Campbell's double adds to Hoops' Champions League heartache with Easter Road defeat

Hibernian took advantage of Celtic's Champions League hangover to earn a deserved victory and extend their unbeaten Premiership run to 11 games.

Brendan Rodgers urged his players to prove their tough mentality by bouncing back from their Bayern heartache but the hosts stunned them after just two minutes as Josh Campbell fired in the opener.

The Easter Road side, who have not lost since their trip to Parkhead in December, were dominant, with Kasper Schmeichel denying both Kieron Bowie and Campbell.

The midfielder doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, nodding home Martin Boyle's looping cross as they looked to put the game out of reach.

Rodgers' triple half-time change breathed life into Celtic, with Daizen Maeda pulling a goal back before Jota, on for Adam Idah, saw his effort cleared off the line by Rocky Bushiri.

The Japan international thought he had levelled late on but a VAR check showed the ball went out of play in the build-up.

Hibs move up to fourth in the league while Celtic remain 13 points clear after just their second defeat of the season.

