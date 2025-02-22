 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hibernian vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

Easter RoadAttendance18,357.

Hibernian 2

  • J Campbell (2nd minute, 49th minute)

Celtic 1

  • D Maeda (68th minute)

Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

Hibernian 2-1 Celtic: Josh Campbell's double adds to Hoops' Champions League heartache with Easter Road defeat

Report as Hibernian beat Celtic 2-1 at Easter Road; Josh Campbell opened the scoring after two minutes and doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time; Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back and had another ruled out by VAR; Hibs are unbeaten in 11 Premiership games

Alison Conroy

Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

Saturday 22 February 2025 14:41, UK

Josh Campbell (centre right) celebrates scoring his second goal against Celtic
Image: Josh Campbell (centre) celebrates scoring his second goal against Celtic

Hibernian took advantage of Celtic's Champions League hangover to earn a deserved victory and extend their unbeaten Premiership run to 11 games.

Brendan Rodgers urged his players to prove their tough mentality by bouncing back from their Bayern heartache but the hosts stunned them after just two minutes as Josh Campbell fired in the opener.

The Easter Road side, who have not lost since their trip to Parkhead in December, were dominant, with Kasper Schmeichel denying both Kieron Bowie and Campbell.

The midfielder doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, nodding home Martin Boyle's looping cross as they looked to put the game out of reach.

Rodgers' triple half-time change breathed life into Celtic, with Daizen Maeda pulling a goal back before Jota, on for Adam Idah, saw his effort cleared off the line by Rocky Bushiri.

The Japan international thought he had levelled late on but a VAR check showed the ball went out of play in the build-up.

Hibs move up to fourth in the league while Celtic remain 13 points clear after just their second defeat of the season.

Also See:

More to follow...

What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!
A £1,000,000 SUPER 6 WINNER!

Tom from Southampton became a millionaire for free with Super 6! Could you be the next jackpot winner? Play for free!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW