Hibernian 1-1 Hearts: Martin Boyle marks Easter Road return with late Edinburgh derby equaliser

Martin Boyle marked his Hibs return with a late goal to earn the Easter Road side a 1-1 draw with Hearts in the first Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with his first goal for Hearts in the 22nd minute as he fired through the legs of Hibs keeper David Marshall.

Robbie Neilson's side dominated for much of the game but Lee Johnson brought on Boyle as a second-half substitute just a day after he resigned from Saudi club Al-Faisaly.

And the Australian forward made an immediate impact, firing past Craig Gordon in injury-time to secure a 1-1 draw and send the home support into wild celebrations.

The Edinburgh rivals are level on points after their opening two games of the new season with a win and a draw each.

Boyle's return rescues Hibs

After a typically frantic opening to the game, Hibs had the first notable attempt of the game in the 10th minute when Marijan Cabraja released Elie Youan with a ball down the left channel and the French striker saw an angled shot beaten away by Craig Gordon as he burst into the box.

The hosts had another opening two minutes later as Chris Cadden flashed a brilliant low delivery across the face of goal which just eluded Elias Melkersen and Ewan Henderson in the six-yard box.

Hearts' first chance came in the 17th minute when Shankland saw a shot from just inside the box deflected over by Rocky Bushiri after he was played in down the left by a Barrie McKay pass. Moments later, Craig Halkett headed over from a Grant cross.

Having felt their way into the game, the visitors took the lead in the 22nd minute with some sublime attacking play. McKay clipped a lovely pass over the top to Shankland, who brought the ball down brilliantly on his chest before getting away from Nohan Kenneh and deftly prodding it through the legs of David Marshall from 10 yards out.

Shankland then made a decisive intervention at the other end on the half-hour when he hooked the ball out from just in front of his own goal-line after Kenneh met Joe Newell's free-kick at the back post and steered it beyond Gordon.

Moments later, Newell shot over after being set up just inside the box by a Henderson cut-back.

The hosts went even closer to an equaliser in the 33rd minute when Youan glanced a header goalwards from Melkersen's cross but Gordon pulled off a superb instinctive save to keep his team in front.

Hearts started the second half on the front foot and McKay had a good chance to break free of the home defence within a minute of the restart, but Ryan Porteous got back to make a vital interception on the edge of the box.

A minute later Marshall had to pull off a double save to deny Shankland and McKay in quick succession, with the former Scotland keeper's second block particularly impressive.

Hibs, in need of inspiration, introduced Boyle for his second debut as a 62nd-minute replacement for Campbell. The move temporarily ignited the crowd, although visiting left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by an object thrown from the East Stand while about to take a throw-in.

Hearts continued to be the more dangerous side and Grant saw a low shot saved by Marshall in the 72nd minute before sub Atkinson had a 79th-minute strike blocked by Bushiri after McKay released Boyce down the right.

The visitors looked like they were about to see the game out before Boyle latched on to a Youan cut-back and drove home the equaliser.

What the managers said

Hibs manager Lee Johnson was delighted with their late fightback.

"That's why we're in football. That excitement, tension, passion and the nervousness all rolled into one. It all comes out. It was a nice moment.

"I thought during the course of the game, we deserved a draw at least. We were good in fits and starts but we weren't consistent enough. You can see the qualities that Hearts have.

"Obviously to score in the 95th minute, I'm delighted. It's important that we build. We're only at the start of this journey."

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson wants his players to be better after conceding late on at Easter Road.

"We have to learn from this. When we have the chances, we have to put them to bed. We didn't do that today. We had some nice link play, created a lot of chances, but we paid the price in the end.

"We did more enough to win this game, but we hope the sharpness will come. We dominated throughout but we're a young team and we will learn from these experience."

Hibernian are away to Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on August 13, kick-off 3pm.

Hearts host Dundee United the following day due to their opponents' midweek Europa League action.