Hibs 0-1 Hearts: Lawrence Shankland's stunning stoppage-time strike secures Edinburgh derby win

Lawrence Shankland's stoppage-time stunner earned Hearts a dramatic 1-0 victory against Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby.

There were two missed penalties as both sides were found guilty of handballs in the area.

Shankland fired one off the post before Zander Clark pulled off a brilliant save to deny Martin Boyle at the other end.

As a game lacking in quality looked certain to end in stalemate, the Jambos captain unleashed a brilliant strike to snatch all three points.

It's a result that keeps Hearts two points clear of Kilmarnock in third, with Hibs now eight points back from their Edinburgh rivals in sixth.

How Hearts secured the derby bragging rights

Image: Lawrence Shankland secured Hearts' victory against Hibs

The Jambos were handed the chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute when they were awarded a penalty following a VAR review after Bushiri was deemed to have handled the ball while trying to head clear Cochrane's long throw into the box. Shankland saw his low penalty strike the outside of David Marshall's right-hand post.

Team news Hibs manager Nick Montgomery made three changes as Paul Hanlon, Jimmy Jeggo, Elie Youan dropped out to make way for Rocky Bushiri, Joe Newell and Josh Campbell. There were also three alterations to the Hearts team St Mirren as Craig Halkett, Yutaro Oda and Barrie McKay were replaced by Stephen Kingsley, Calem Nieuwenhof and Alan Forrest.

Hibs then had the opportunity to punish Hearts' top scorer for his profligacy from the spot when they won a spot-kick in the 14th minute after Dylan Vente's goalbound shot was blocked by the flailing hand of Kye Rowles on the edge of the six-yard box. However, Zander Clark did superbly to get down to his right and push Boyle's effort onto the post.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of the pressure for the remainder of the first half, but Rowles made a couple of crucial blocks to stop a Vente header and then a Campbell shot, before Jair Tavares saw a ferocious effort deflected over by Aidan Denholm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian and Hearts were both granted penalties for handball during the Edinburgh derby, however both missed from the spot!

Hibs suffered a blow seven minutes after the break when Josh Campbell was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after injuring himself while trying to tackle Beni Baningime. Elie Youan came on in his place.

Hearts substitute Kenneth Vargas was presented with a decent chance in the 68th minute following a loose pass by Lewis Miller, but the Costa Rican fired just over from 20 yards out.

At the other end, Clark had to produce another couple of impressive saves to deny Vente and Tavares.

Hibs keeper Marshall then thwarted Shankland after the Jambos captain got himself away from Bushiri, but the Hearts forward was not to be denied and he kept his cool to curl home a clinical, match-winning finish in stoppage time after finding himself space in the box following a long ball from Clark.

Montgomery: It's a cruel game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian head coach Nick Montgomery reflects on the 1-0 defeat to Hearts in the Edinburgh derby and discusses his January transfer plans.

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery spoke to Sky Sports at full time:

"I said to the boys after the game I can't ask for any more from them other than maybe a bit more quality in that final third.

"We had enough chances and the stats tell you we had more shots on and off goal but one moment, a bit of a mistake at the back letting the ball bounce, Shankland backs into the defender and is smart.

"We had to be stronger - Rocky and Will - and the ball bounces and he spins out of it and it's a quality finish. That's the difference in the game.

"Taking the goal out of the game, I think they were happy with the draw. You see that towards the end. Both teams would have taken a point but it's a derby and one mistake can change the game.

"It was a good advert for the league. For any neutral watching two penalty misses, chances, mistakes and the quality was good. I'm proud of the boys. I thought the effort was top. I thought we were brave on the ball.

"A point would have been fair but it's a cruel game."

Naismith: Shankland and Clark won us the match

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts head coach Steven Naismith reflects on a challenging Edinburgh Derby win.

"It wasn't an enjoyable game, I think it lacked quality overall, but Lawrence wins us the game.

"He's won the game with his finish and Zander's won us the game by saving the penalty.

"The most pleasing thing is that we found a way.

"We're starting to be a team that are good defensively and when it's not perfect we find a way and we've done that consistently recently.

"We've built up our clean sheets, built up our away wins. They're all small things that hopefully at the end of the season make a big difference.

"We dug right till the very end which is good and we're a team."

Shankland: A massive win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Match-winner Lawrence Shankland wasn't happy with his performance despite victory in the Edinburgh derby.

Goalscorer Lawrence Shankland on Sky Sports:

"I didn't have a great game to be honest, but I was just waiting for that one moment. It's amazing to score that late in the game.

"It's the first penalty I've missed in ages, but that's football - it happens.

"We just need to keep going now. This is a massive win. I'm delighted. So, so happy that went in."

Hibs' next Scottish Premiership game is at home to Motherwell on January 2, kick-off 3pm.

Hearts take on Ross County at Tynecastle Park on December 30. Kick-off 3pm.