Hibernian 2-1 Hearts: Jack Iredale's stunning goal settles Scottish Premiership Edinburgh derby at Easter Road

Jack Iredale scored a stunning winner as rampant Hibernian defeated city rivals Hearts 2-1 to strengthen their European bid and extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

The Australian centre-back notched his first goal for the club with an emphatic half-volley in the 74th minute to make it back-to-back Edinburgh derby wins for the Hibees after Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant (9) had swiftly cancelled out Martin Boyle's sixth-minute opener.

In addition to boosting Hibs' chances of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, Iredale's strike halted the momentum of Neil Critchley's men, who had arrived at Easter Road buoyed by a run of just one defeat in 11 matches since they lost at home to their rivals on Boxing Day.

Instead of moving within a point of Hibs, the seventh-placed Jambos now face a scramble to ensure they make the top six over the next four matches before the split.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Unique behind the scenes access at Easter Road for the Edinburgh derby between Hibernian and Hearts.

Hibs boss David Gray - named Premiership manager of the month for February on the morning of the match - made two changes to the side that started the dramatic 3-1 win at Dundee United on Wednesday as Chris Cadden and Kieron Bowie came in for Lewis Miller and Mykola Kuharevich.

There were also two alterations to the Hearts side from their win over St Mirren as Grant and Blair Spittal replaced Calem Nieuwenhof and Sander Kartum in midfield.

The early stages certainly lived up to the pre-match billing as both sides capitalised on slack defending to find the net.

After Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland saw a powerful shot blocked by goalkeeper Jordan Smith, the hosts made the breakthrough in the sixth minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Boyle scores an early opener to put Hibernian in front

Iredale lofted a pass up the left channel and as the ball ran into the box, visiting right-back Gerald Taylor was slow to react, allowing the alert Boyle to burst in, hold him off and guide a lovely finish on the bounce beyond Craig Gordon from a tight angle.

The Hibees were ahead for barely two minutes, however. When Shankland dinked a ball over the top and into the box, Rocky Bushiri - facing his own goal and under pressure on the edge of his six-yard box - could only hook a tame clearance into the path of Grant, who rasped a ferocious half-volley past Smith from 16 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jorge Grant equalises for Hearts three minutes after going behind

The exhilarating start soon descended into a relative lull, with clear opportunities few and far between for the remainder of the first half.

Hearts should have done better on the half hour when Warren O'Hora gifted possession to Blair Spittal, paving the way for a counter-attack but Shankland and Elton Kabangu were not ruthless enough to punish the hosts, with the captain ultimately nodding the loose ball wide.

Kabangu then had a strike ruled out for offside in the 33rd minute before Hibs wing-back Nicky Cadden fizzed a low angled shot across goal and agonisingly wide of the far post moments later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicky Cadden went down in the box but the referee waved Hibernians' penalty appeals away at Easter Road!

Hibs were forced into a change just before the break when O'Hora limped off to be replaced by Miller after injuring himself in a challenge with Kabangu.

The hosts - having looked nervy at times in the first half - made a strong start to the second half and Josh Campbell just failed to connect with a dangerous Nicky Cadden delivery before Nathan Moriah-Welsh shot just wide from the edge of the box.

Hibs got themselves back in front in the 74th minute when Iredale beat Shankland to the loose ball and fired a stunning left-footed half-volley beyond Gordon from 20 yards out after Michael Steinwender headed Cadden's cross out.

Image: Iredale celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1

Hearts summoned little in response as they slumped to a second consecutive defeat at the hands of Gray's green and white juggernaut.

What the managers said...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian head coach David Gray believes his players coped with the pressure of the Edinburgh derby really well and Jack Iredale's winning strike was something special.

Hibs manager David Gray: "When you think back to the week we've had, three real tough games, to beat Celtic here, to go up to Dundee United and win and then to finish that off by beating your local rivals at home, I'm delighted.

"First half we looked a wee bit nervy, turned the ball over too much, second half we were much more like ourselves. We really deserved the game based on our second-half performance and we saw the game out really well.

"I think we're building something here all the time. Yes, it was a derby against your local rivals, but there's loads of records that we've set and broken today.

"Back-to-back for the first time in 16 years in a league game or something like that. And also it's one defeat in 18 (in all competitions since late November).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Easter Road serenade victorious Hibernian players with Sunshine On Leith after winning the Edinburgh derby after Hearts.

"I've touched on it a lot with the players about can we keep moving forward and can we keep changing history in a real positive way? Before we played Hearts at Tynecastle it was five years since we won at Tynecastle, so that tells you - history tells you - these are difficult games to come out on top.

"To stand in the middle of the pitch (at full-time) and really feel that connection between the players, the staff and the supporters, that's why we do it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts head coach Neil Critchley says his side became a team that he didn’t quite recognise in their 2-1 defeat to Hibernian in the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts boss Neil Critchley: "Look, it's a bad defeat. It's a derby defeat so it's not nice at all. The players have had enough praise in the last few months.

"Today we'll get criticised and rightly so for the way we played in the second half. That was not us on the pitch.

"First half, we were the slightly better team. And then in the second half, I think we just lost belief in what we were doing a little bit, which is not like us."