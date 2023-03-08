Hibernian 1-4 Rangers: Antonio Colak strikes twice as Gers end Hibs winning run

Rangers recovered from a ropey start to turn on the style at Easter Road with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Hibernian.

Ibrox defender Connor Goldson put through his own goal after eight minutes but the Light Blues steadied and fought back almost immediately with a James Tavernier penalty - his third goal in four games - and an Antonio Colak strike before the break.

Michael Beale's side pulverised Hibs at the start of the second half as tireless Fashion Sakala drove in a third in the 52nd minute before Croatia striker Colak grabbed his second six minutes later with a poacher's finish and it could have been more.

Lee Johnson's fourth-placed side had returned to form, unbeaten in five matches with three successive wins, but they were swept away.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian fans pay tribute to executive chairman Ron Gordon with a stirring rendition of Sunshine on Leith.

The Light Blues remain nine points behind cinch Premiership leaders Celtic, who beat Hearts 3-1 at Parkhead, but Beale will be as delighted as the travelling support with the performance.

Before the match the Edinburgh club paid tribute to late owner Ron Gordon who died last month with a rendition of club anthem 'Sunshine on Leith' and the home fans drowned out those in the away support who were less sympathetic.

In a barnstorming start to proceedings it was the home side who got off the mark when unmarked attacker Matthew Hoppe guided a deep free-kick back across goal with Goldson turning the ball into his own net from two yards out.

Moments later, when Gers attacker Ryan Kent was brought down in the box by CJ Egan-Riley, referee Don Robertson checked his pitch side monitor at the insistence of the VAR, and pointed to the spot with Tavernier firing past Hibs

keeper David Marshall.

Image: Rangers' James Tavernier converts a penalty to make it 1-1 vs Hibs

The game sped from end to end.

Kent, playing with freedom and finesse, then had two efforts from inside the box, one which went past the far post and the next into the arms of Marshall, before a terrific back-tracking tackle from wing-back Chris Cadden thwarted the speedy Light Blues winger when he only had the Easter Road keeper to beat.

Colak shot over the bar after being set up by Sakala, who had fed Kent for his earlier two attempts.

Beale's slick-moving side moved down both flanks with increasing menace.

In the 33rd minute Marshall brilliantly tipped a close-range shot from Rangers left-back Borna Barisic over the bar but the Hibs number one could not prevent Colak nipping in to convert a Sakala cross a minute later.

The Croatia striker missed a great chance soon after and then had a shot blocked before Sakala broke on a counter but failed to get his shot away.

The Rangers fans indulged in another pyro display at the start of the second half where Sakala's cross from wide on the left just failed to reach Colak.

Rangers' third goal was a gift. A poor clearance from Marshall was returned by midfielder Ryan Jack to Sakala who turned past defender Will Fish and slotted past the Hibs keeper from 16 yards.

The Govan men were relentless and when they pushed Hibs back into their own box, Sakala's strike was deflected to Colak who swept the ball low past Marshall and into the corner of the net.

The Hibees were being held in an iron grip.

Just after the hour mark, Sakala had the ball in the net from a Tavernier cross but the offside flag was up with VAR confirming the decision.

Beale made all five substitutes in the 76th minute, with Scott Arfield, Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Wright and John Lundstram coming on, and more chances were created and missed but the points were already won.

Beale: We could have scored eight!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale was delighted with their win at Hibs, but wants more from his players.

Rangers boss Michael Beale said: "The energy was right from the first minute, I thought the front three pressed really well, the midfield backed it up behind and the one poor moment on the night was how we defended the set play.

"Our organisation was wrong for the first goal but after that, and even before that, I thought some of our play was good. Certainly after that we were excellent.

"We scored four and probably should have scored double that and that is not being disrespectful. We missed big chances tonight.

"We had some fantastic play and the energy was good. That all comes from the out-of-possession stuff, really."

Johnson: We showed too much naivety and a lack of technical quality

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibs manager Lee Johnson was disappointed with their display against Rangers after the fans'

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: "It was a brilliant start. You could feel the emotion in the stadium and I think the boys fed off that, and then very quickly we showed too much naivety and a lack of technical quality.

"It was a bit hot potato in terms of the ball and we've been so confident and so settled but you're moving up a level when you come up against a team like Rangers.

"You've got to be brighter in your mind, your touch has to be softer, you've got to know your next pass that little bit quicker and all around the pitch we were nowhere near good enough.

"You have to give credit to Rangers - they were snappy, they were on us, I thought Ryan Kent was outstanding in terms of running the game from that central area.

"Our players need to step up in these games. We've conceded chances and goals of our own doing.

"In these games you have to be smarter and you have to know when to control the tempo, when to speed it up."

Rangers' attention turns to the Scottish Cup next with a quarter-final tie against Championship side Raith Rovers on Sunday. Kick-off 1pm.

The Ibrox side's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Motherwell on 18 March, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Hibernian travel to leaders Celtic on 18 March. That game kicks off at 3pm.