Hibernian 1-3 Rangers: James Tavernier stars on 400th competitive appearance

Skipper James Tavernier celebrated his 400th competitive appearance for Rangers with the opening goal in a 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian at Easter Road.

The Gers right-back beat Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall with a 30-yard free-kick in the 33rd minute and Ianis Hagi doubled the visitors' lead in the 55th minute with his first goal since January 2022, before his lengthy knee injury absence.

Todd Cantwell added a third in the 88th minute before Hibs defender Paul Hanlon reduced the deficit in added time.

The defeat leaves Lee Johnson's side four points behind fourth-placed Hearts and six behind Aberdeen, with European places potentially available up to fifth place in the league as long as Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

Hibs host Celtic on Wednesday before the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on the final day of the season. Rangers, with second place guaranteed, finish the campaign with a home game against Hearts before travelling to St Mirren on the last day of the season.

Rangers too strong for Hibs

Image: Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates scoring to make it 1-0

Michael Beale already had a lengthy injury list when he confirmed before the game that defender Connor Goldson was ruled out for 10 weeks, the problem unspecified. However, the Gers boss made only two changes to his starting line-up with Hagi in for Rabbi Matondo and 19-year-old centre-back Leon King replacing Goldson for his first start since November.

Tavernier had the Hibs defence in trouble with a series of early corners in which defender John Souttar's header came off the crossbar and King's header was blocked inadvertently by Gers midfielder Ryan Jack.

Hibs, unchanged from last week's draw at Aberdeen, worked their way into the game but Rangers remained the more dangerous, a neat move ending with striker Fashion Sakala forcing a save from Marshall with a low drive.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers captain James Tavernier fires Rangers into the lead at Easter Road with a near-post free-kick

The home side began to cope better with the Ibrox threat and in the 23rd minute striker Kevin Nisbet came close with a header from an Elie Youan cross, after the Hibs wideman had got the better of Tavernier.

However, the Gers captain made a more marked impression on the game after Cantwell was fouled wide on the left by CJ Egan-Riley. With most expecting a cross into the middle, Tavernier curled the ball in at the near post with Hibs captain Marshall slow to get across and unable to keep the ball out the net.

The Easter Road side took some time to recover but might have levelled in the 41st minute when Nisbet's wonderful curling pass found Josh Campbell at the back post but the midfielder could only hit the side-netting on the stretch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ianis Hagi puts his injury misery behind him as he fires Rangers into a 2-0 lead at Hibernian

Early in the second half, Gers 'keeper Robby McCrorie, who had looked unconvincing, was out of position when Nisbet's close-range header floated just past the post, just before Scott Arfield replaced the injured Gers midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

Rangers' second goal came from Tavernier's long ball into the box which was headed down by Sakala and although Hagi's first effort was blocked by Hanlon - it looked as though the ball hit the arm of the Hibs defender - the Romania international drove in at the second attempt.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Todd Cantwell makes it 3-0 to Rangers as they dominate their Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian

Marshall saved another effort from Sakala and at the other end, Nisbet headed substitute Ewan Henderson's corner against the post - it was not going to be Hibs' day.

In the 79th minute, Marshall tipped a John Lundstram drive over the bar before Cantwell prodded in from close range to seal the points after the Hibs 'keeper failed to deal with a Tavernier effort, with Hanlon netting a consolation goal for the hosts when he headed in a corner in the third of four added minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Hanlon's header is a late consolation for Hibernian as they lose 3-1 at home to Rangers

Beale hails 'fantastic' Rangers mentality

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale says his side showed their character to overcome a difficult build-up and secure a 'comfortable' win over Hibernian

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "The mentality of the group today was absolutely fantastic because the preparation couldn't have been any worse. We lost Alfredo [Morelos] and Glen Kamara in training on Saturday, Rabbi [Matondo] was on the bench but wasn't able to go on, Scott Wright we lost overnight as well.

"Scott Arfield came on but is playing through a problem, so actually coming into the game - and knowing Hibs are in such good form, unbeaten in four - I thought it might be an interesting day for us. I thought we were clearly the better team."

Johnson: European football still a possibility

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian manager Lee Johnson reflects on his side's 3-1 defeat to Rangers and says they didn't compete for long enough but are a team that are still growing

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "I think it's obviously on, because there's the potential that fifth is available as well. Celtic are a top team so you'd expect them to be super competitive in a cup final and all of us in the mix will be hoping that Celtic win that game for that very reason.

"But it's going to be an important time for us over the next days and that's why we need everybody. It needs to be a club performance as well as individuals and I include the fans in that."

Rangers host Hearts in their next Scottish Premiership match on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports. Hibernian are at home to Celtic on the same night.

Both games kick off at 7.45pm.